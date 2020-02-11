16 students arrested in Chennai for attacking MTC crew in separate incidents

While one incident happened on Monday, the other incident happened on February 4, when a group of students had pelted stones at an MTC bus.

The Chennai Police arrested two school students and 14 college students for attacking the crew of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses in two separate incidents.

According to reports, the first incident happened on Monday, as a group of class 12 students of a private school in KK Nagar had boarded the 12G bus to Anna Square. A few of them were standing on the footboard of the bus and when the driver tried closing the semi-automatic doors of the bus, he couldn’t do it. When the bus reached Kamarajar Salai, the driver told the boys to get inside the bus, however, they refused to pay heed.

The driver then stopped the bus and got the students inside and locked the door and continued to operate the vehicle. Meanwhile, the boys had contacted a few of their friends who came in motorbikes and intercepted the bus. Picking a fight with the driver and the conductor of the bus as to why they had admonished their friends, the students then allegedly attacked the driver and the conductor and fled the spot. The driver, Manoharan, was hurt on his head and was taken to the Royapettah Government Hospital. The police arrived at the spot and found that the boys had left the scene. However, they managed to trace two of them and detained them for questioning.

The second incident took place near Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway Station on February 4. According to the police, a group of 14 college students had pelted stones at an MTC bus (Route 21) after an argument with the driver and the conductor. The police told Times of India that on the day of the incident, they had arrested two students. Based on information from them, they managed to secure others in the group as they reached Central by suburban trains on Monday morning.