1,554 kg of ganja worth Rs 3 crore seized by DRI in Hyderabad, six held

The ganja was being transported to Bidar in Karnataka from Bhadrachalam in Telangana.

In a major bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a vehicle in Hyderabad and seized nearly 1,555 kgs of cannabis, also known as ganja. The contraband was estimated to be worth over Rs 3.10 crore in the market. Six people were arrested in connection with the incident, the DRI said.

Based on specific intelligence, officials of the DRI launched an operation and intercepted a truck and a car (piloting the truck) in Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon.

During a search of the lorry, they found 1,554 kgs of ganja packed in 751 packets, which were concealed under empty crates, a release from DRI Hyderabad Unit said.

The contraband, meant to be smuggled to Bidar in Karnataka was confiscated under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Investigation officials said that the cannabis was grown in Mothugudem village in Andhra Pradesh, before it was transported to Bhadrachalam in Telangana, where it was loaded onto the truck.

Six people involved in the illegal activity have been arrested. This included two drivers, the owner of the truck, two ganja cultivators and a supplier. The truck and the car were seized, officials said. Further investigation is in progress.

The Agency areas of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh are known for large-scale ganja cultivation, as farmers living in the eastern ghats along the Andhra-Odisha border cultivate a high-quality variety of the crop. From here, the ganja is smuggled to several places including Visakhapatnam city, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar and sometimes even as far as Bengaluru.

Last month, over 1,600 kg of ganja worth around Rs 2.45 crore was seized from a truck in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district. At the time, four people were arrested in connection with the case.

"Officers found 40 bags concealed under a load of banana stalks. On opening the 40 bags, a total of 800 brown packets of cannabis were found totally weighing 1,638 kg," a DRI press release had stated.

Officials said that the ganja had arrived from Narsipatnam, changed hands at Anakapalle on February 26, and was headed for Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

