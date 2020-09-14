15,000 visitors throng Nandi Hills as tourist site opens for first time in six months

Authorities say that masks have been made compulsory and people have been advised against gathering on the hills.

news Travel

The popular tourist site in Karnataka, Nandi Hills, opened for tourists for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic on September 7, and in the first week, the site saw around 15,000 people visiting the site. Authorities tell TNM that masks have been made compulsory for all visitors and people have been advised against gathering on the hills.

Nandi Hills was reopened for visitors on September 7 as a part of the Unlock 4.0 guidelines.Currently, the site is open to visitors from 8 am to 5 pm. According to Special Officer, Gopal, the number of visitors coming to the hills are expected to rise over the next few weekends.

“We are expecting to see an increase in the number of visitors from next weekend. There are no restrictions regarding the number of people allowed to visit the hills but masks have been made mandatory and visitors have been advised to avoid crowding on the hills,” he told TNM.

Meanwhile, the staff members at the sites have also been advised to follow precautions.

“While on duty, the staff have been instructed to wear face shields and face masks as precautionary measures,” Gopal said.

He added that police personnel and home guards have been deployed to keep an eye on the visitors and ensure that the physical distancing norms are being adhered to. He also said that the number of policemen and home guards are stepped during weekends to deal with the increased number of visitors.

“We have partnered with NGOs and we are using their volunteers to monitor visitors and ensure that everyone is following the precautions prescribed,” said the special officer.

Currently, the hills for a shorter time than the regular timings of 6 am to 6 pm.

“As of now, the hills are open from 8 am to 5 pm instead of the regular timings. It is too early to say when we will go back to implementing the original timing,” said Gopal.

The sunrise at Nandi Hills is one of the main attractions at the spot and several people often visit Nandi Hills to catch a glimpse of sunrise. However, the revised timings do not give them the luxury to do so anymore.

Set in Chikkaballapur, Nandi Hills, also known as Nandi Durga, is one of the popular tourist destinations in Karnataka, known for its greenery and valley views. A small town, 60 kms away from the capital city of Bengaluru, perched at an altitude of 4850 feet above sea level, it has emerged as the perfect weekend getaway for many Bengalureans. Many also regard Nandi Hills as an idyllic summer retreat in Karnataka. Nandi Hills also known as a historical fortress that is home to many temples, monuments and shrines.