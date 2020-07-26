15-year-old girl with no comorbidities succumbs to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Two more patients who were brought dead to hospital in Tamil Nadu tested positive. Total number of deaths in the state rises to 3,494.

A 15-year-old girl from Thanjavur was amongst the patients who died without any comorbidities due to COVID-19, as per Sunday's bulletin. The minor had been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College and Hospital on July 19 at 3 pm. She was found to have been COVID-19 positive on the same day and died a day later. The cause for her death includes the infection, COVID Myocarditis and cardiogenic shock.

Her death was reported six days later along with that of 84 others, 10 of whom suffered from no comorbidities. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu recorded a total of 6,986 cases. The state currently has 53,703 active cases and the total number of patients so far stands at 2,13,723. On Sunday 5471 people were discharged, taking the total number of patients treated so far to 1,56,526.

Persons who died without comorbidities in private hospitals include two 43-year-old males, one who was admitted in Chennai and the other in Kancheepuram. They both died on July 25. While the patient in Chennai died due to COVID pneumonia and respiratory failure, the patient in Kancheepuram died due to COVID-19 and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Deaths in government hospitals without comorbidities included a 55 year old in Tirunelveli, the 15 year old from Thanjavur, a 37-year-old from Chennai, a 64-year-old from Chennai, a 56-year-old from Trichy who was brought dead to the hospital, a 36-year-old from Chennai who was brought dead and a 59-year-old from Chennai.

Chennai, meanwhile, recorded a total of 1155 cases on July 26, taking the city's total to 94,695 cases. Chengalpattu recorded the second highest number of cases on Sunday with 501 cases. Thiruvallur district recorded 480 cases while Virudhunagar reported 385 cases on the same day. Ranipet district recorded 367 cases while Kancheepuram recorded 363 cases.

The lowest number of cases were recorded in Namakkal (9), Karur (12), Tiruppur (32), Ariyalur (27) , Nilgiris (25) and Perambalur districts (26).