15 sleeping migrant workers in Gujarat killed as truck runs over them

While 15 persons, including a one-year-old girl, died, six others were injured.

Fifteen labourers, who hail from Rajasthan, were crushed to death as a truck lost control and ran over them on Tuesday morning near Surat. They were sleeping on a footpath when the dumper truck ran over them. While 15 persons, including a one-year-old girl, died, six were injured.

According to reports, the accident took place early in the morning near Kosamba village in Surat district of Gujarat. All the migrant labourers from Rajsthan were sleeping on a footpath when the incident took place. Superintendent of Police (SP) Surat Usha Rada said, “The truck driver lost control over his vehicle after dashing against the tractor and veered off the road onto the pavement where the workers were sleeping.”

The SP said that the truck was on its way to Mandvi from Kim. The driver lost control of the vehicle after it hit sugarcane hanging out of the tractor-trolley coming from the opposite direction. “The truck’s front window pane shattered on impact, which blocked the driver’s vision. The truck then veered off the road and crashed into the sleeping labourers,” she said.

Twelve people died on spot and three others died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Six others have been severely injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences. "The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest: PM," the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) tweeted.

"Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF *Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Surat. Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured," PMO said in another tweet.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “The tragedy in Surat, where labourers from Banswara have lost lives, is heart-wrenching. Rajasthan government will provide Rs 2 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured, from the CM Relief Fund.”

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani also expressed his condolences over the incident on Twitter and announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh and prompt treatment for the injured. “I am distressed by the tragic death of the traumatic accident of innocent workers sleeping on the pavement in Surat. Prayers to God for the salvation of departed souls and to support mournful families,” he said.