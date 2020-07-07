Fifteen police officials from the Whitefield division in Bengaluru tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Among the 15, 12 police officials are from the HAL police station. A total of 27 police officials from Whitefield division have tested positive for the virus so far and five of them have been discharged after completing their recovery.

The HAL police station was sealed off on June 27 after one of the staff members tested positive. All police officials in the station were tested and 11 of the results returned positive on Monday.

The last arrest made at the HAL police station was on June 15 and all the arrested persons had tested negative, Whitefield DCP MN Anuchet said, "No accused person has been arrested after that and no arrestee has transmitted it to the police. Such news reports are incorrect."

The development comes just days after a 57-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from Whitefield Police Station in Bengaluru died on June 27. He collapsed in the bathroom at his residence and tested positive for coronavirus posthumously. The ASI did not have known comorbidities, MN Anuchet said.

An ASI working as security personnel for the VIdhana Soudha also tested positive for the virus posthumously on Monday.

The deaths of six police officials who tested positive for the virus have been reported so far.

As many as 19 police officials have tested positive for coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada district, with most of the officials attached to police stations in Mangaluru. 12 officials are from Ullal police station in the coastal city.

Bengaluru reported 981 COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the total number of cases in the city to 10,561. The city is currently grappling with 8860 active COVID-19 cases.

Karnataka has reported 25,317 COVID-19 cases so far and 14,385 cases are currently active.