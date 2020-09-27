15-month-old Kerala toddler dies after bike hits her in front of house

The child tested positive for coronavirus just before she succumbed to her injures.

news Death

A 15-month-old toddler in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram died on Saturday after being hit by a bike when she accidentally toddled on the road in front of their house at Balaramapuram. Nakshatra, who sustained grievous injuries, succumbed later that night.

The harrowing incident took place on Saturday evening. According to police officials, the gate of the house was open and the toddler wandered out of the compound to the road when a bike hit her. The child’s parents were inside the house at the time of the incident.

The baby sustained grievous injuries. According to the Times of India, the child was first taken to PRS Hospital at Killipalam but from there, she was referred to the Ananthapuri Hospital. When she was tested positive for coronavirus there, she was shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, where she passed away.

According to the police, the child’s father and grandfather were in quarantine while the incident took place. “The child also underwent a COVID-19 test in the hospital and her results came out as positive. It was only after this that both the parents and grandfather were tested and their results returned positive,” said an official of Balaramapuram police station.

The Balaramapuram police have registered a case against the bike rider under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The toddler’s body is presently kept at the mortuary in Medical College Hospital. According to reports, Nakshatra’s father is a ration shop dealer in the region. She also has a four-year-old elder brother. Her parents and grandfather, who are found to have COVID-19, are presently under treatment at the Medical College Hospital.

Earlier this month, a two-year-old toddler died in Alappuzha district after being washed away in the sea. The mother was taking a selfie with the child and two other children when the incident took place. His body was retrieved two days after he went missing.

Read: Kerala toddler who got washed away in beach found dead