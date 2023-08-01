15 killed as crane crashes on girder in Maharashtra CM's home district

The mishap happened between Sargaon and Sarambegain, where work is proceeding on the third and final phase of the 701-km-long Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nashik and Mumbai.

news News

At least 15 workers were killed and three others injured after a crane crashed on a girder in Shahpur where work on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway (Samruddhi Mahamarg) was underway in Thane, the home district of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, authorities said on Tuesday, August 1.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Unit, the incident occurred at around 1 am on Tuesday when the massive gantry crane collapsed on the girder, trapping the workers.

The location of the mishap is between Sargaon and Sarambegain, where work is proceeding on the third and final phase of the 701-km-long Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nashik and Mumbai.

NDRF, SDRF, and other local agencies have launched a massive rescue effort on a war footing. An operation has been mounted by the Thane Police, Fire Brigade, and disaster agencies amid apprehension of the death toll increasing.