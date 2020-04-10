1.44 lakh samples tested till date in India: Data from south states, Maharashtra

On April 9, 16,002 samples were tested and reported.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

India has ramped up testing since the 21-day lockdown was announced on March 24, even as more cases have been reported in the country.

According to ICMRâ€™s 9 pm bulletin on April 8, a total of 1,44,910 samples have been tested from 1,30,792 individuals, and 5,705 individuals have been confirmed positive in India.

On April 9, 16,002 samples were tested and reported. Of these, 320 were found positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Here are the state-wise numbers as of 10 am on April 10:

â€” Andhra Pradesh has tested 6374 samples.The state 363 positive cases, 6 COVID-19 deaths and 10 persons who have recovered.

â€” Kerala has tested 12,710 samples so far, with 357 people testing positive. The state has recorded 2 COVID-19 deaths, while 83 persons have recovered.

â€”Tamil Nadu has tested 7,267 samples so far, with 834 people testing positive. The state has recorded 8 COVID-19 deaths, while 21 persons have recovered.

â€” Telangana has not provided numbers regarding samples tested. The state has 471 positive cases, 12 COVID-19 deaths and 45 persons who have recovered.

â€” Karnataka has tested 7,613 samples, with 197 people testing positive. The state has recorded 6 COVID-19 deaths, while 31 persons have recovered.

â€” Maharashtra has tested 30,766 samples, with 1365 testing positive. The state has recorded 97 COVID-19 deaths, while 117 people have recovered.

While public health experts have called for wider testing to check for community transmission of COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Researchâ€™s (ICMR) guidelines limit testing to only certain categories. These are those who have international travel history and are symptomatic; those who have contact history with a confirmed COVID-19 case and have symptoms of the virus; healthcare workers who are symptomatic; patients hospitalised with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI); and a direct or high-risk contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case who can be symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Presently, only the RT-PCR or the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test can detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. However, as of April 2, ICMR has allowed places that are hotspots (high number of cases) to test residents using the rapid antibody kits, which can deliver results within 30-45 minutes as opposed to 24 hours that an RT-PCR test. However, a positive result by the rapid antibody test will have to be further tested by the RT-PCR test to confirm for the novel coronavirus. ICMR advises those with a negative result by the rapid antibody test to be home quarantined.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.