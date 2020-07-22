1,417 new containment zones in Bengaluru, total active at 9,815

Bengaluru South continues to report the highest number of coronavirus cases.

Bengaluru reported 1714 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with the city adding 1,417 new containment zones. This brings the total active containment zones to 9,815. A total of 11,638 containment zones have been reported in the city till date.

Bengaluru South continues to have the most containment zones, followed by Bengaluru East, West, Bommanahalli, RR Nagara, Mahadevpura, Yelahanka, and Dasarahalli.

Bengaluru South reported 27% of the new cases on Tuesday, followed by Bengaluru East (24%) and Bengaluru West (19%).

A similar trend was observed for cases reported over the last 10 days in the city as well, with the south zone reporting 26% cases, followed by east and west zones.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika COVID-19 War Room Bulletin generally also provides data on the zones which have reported over 50 cases since inception, as well as a list of wards reporting over 10 new cases in the last 24 hours. However, the July 21 bulletin did not have this data.

One hundred and sixty out of 198 wards in Bengaluru have over 50 active cases as of July 21. Some of these wards are Ramamurthy Nagar, Malleshwaram, HAL Airport ward, Chickpete, Shantala Nagar, Koramangala, KR Market, Padrayanapura, Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, Chamrajpet, Begur, and Arekere, among others.

Bengaluru, which had gone into a week-long lockdown, has been reporting marginally fewer cases per day for the last two days. From July 15 to July 19, the city reported over 2,000 new COVID-19 patients. In the last two days – July 20 and 21 – Bengaluru has reported 1,452 and 1,714 new cases respectively.

The city reported 22 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday as well as 250 recoveries. The total number of active cases in Bengaluru is at 26,746.

In Karnataka, 44,140 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, while 25,459 people have been discharged following recovery. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state stands at 1,464.