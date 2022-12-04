1,400 temples in a year: Opposition says CM Jagan trying to counter anti-Hindu image

For each temple, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Srivani Trust will provide Rs 10 lakh.

The Andhra Pradesh government recently announced that it would complete the construction of 1,400 temples in villages across 26 districts in one year. Under this project a religious NGO Samarasata Sewa Foundation (SSF), a Vijayawada-based Hindu organisation said to be affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will take up the construction of 340 temples and 1,060 temples will be built with the TTD Srivani Trust funds.

Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana on Tuesday, November 29, said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to the development of temples in the state and every effort was being made in that direction. He said, “For each temple, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Srivani Trust will provide Rs 10 lakh out of which, Rs 8 lakh will be used to build the temple, and the remaining Rs 2 lakh will be used to install idols in the temple.”

He added that TTD would provide Venkateswara idols free of cost, and a 25% subsidy would be given for the idols of other gods and goddesses. A person of the rank of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) would be assigned to personally oversee the work. Additionally, special staff would be recruited on a voluntary basis to oversee the project works, if needed. The Minister urged the locals to support the programme and make donations to the temple, but adhere to the design prepared by the Endowments Department.

Reacting to the move, Komareddy Pattabhi Ram, national spokesperson of the Telugu Desam Party told TNM, “This is not a new thing Jagan has started. The previous governments also built around 500 temples with the funds available with TTD in collaboration with SSF.” He added that it was not any new ‘love’ of the CM, but it was the only way TTD Srivani Trust funds could be used.

Pattabhi Ram alleged, “No matter what the CM does, he will be remembered as a CM who destroyed temples. No culprit has been caught in any temple vandalisation cases.”

It must be noted here that towards the end of 2020, Andhra Pradesh police arrested 337 and 180 cases were filed against people suspected in cases of temple vandalism.

Pointing out to the incident at Visakhapatnam railway station where the receipts of auto-rickshaw stands administered by the traffic police carried teachings of Christ, he said, “People already understand what Jagan is no matter how hard he tries to attract people.”

The Communist Party of India (M) state secretariat member Babu Rao commented that the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress party was trying to draw Hindu votes. He said, “It is devised to counter the anti-Hindu and pro-Christian image of CM Jagan. Associating with organisations like SSF indirectly means there is a consensus between BJP-YSRCP. It is an understanding without any antagonism. RSS is not just a religious organisation but also a religious fundamentalist organisation. If the government has to do anything they can do it alone.”

Sri Venkateswara Aalayala Nirmanam Trust also known as Srivani Trust was established with an objective to construct Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples across the nation, particularly in SC/ST/BC areas as the Trust believed that these colonies were more susceptible to religious conversion. The donations received would also be used for renovation of outdated and dilapidated temples. The donor contributes Rs 10,000 for VIP Break Darshan which is deposited into this trust. It was reported that the trust revenue reached Rs 506 crore in September.