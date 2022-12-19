14-year-old drowns in Chennai Adyar river, body recovered after 18 hours

Samuel went for a swim at the Adyar river in Saidapet on the evening of Saturday, December 17, when he was washed away by the water current.

news Accident

The body of a 14-year-old boy who drowned in the Adyar river in Chennai, while taking a bath was found after an 18-hour search operation by the Fire and Rescue Services Personnel. The boy - U Samuel - went to the river for a swim at the Adyar river in Saidapet on the evening of Saturday, December 17, when he was washed away by the water current.

According to reports, the boy went along with three of his friends. While his friends swam deeper into the river, Samuel had stayed closer to the bank, despite which he had lost balance and started drowning. His friends had tried to save him and pull him onto the bank, but failed to do so.

After they raised an alarm, the locals called for the rescue service and personnel from Guindy, Saidapet, T Nagar, and Ashok Nagar jointly started the rescue operation involving boats, drones and thermal cameras. His body was finally found around 1 pm on Sunday and was sent to Royapettah government hospital for an autopsy. A case has been registered and a probe is underway.

Also Read: 7 girls drown in Cuddalore river: The factors behind the preventable tragedy