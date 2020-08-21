14 workers hospitalised after ammonia gas leak at dairy unit in Andhra’s Chittoor

Chittoor District Collector Narayana Bharath Gupta said that the condition of the 14 women is stable, and a probe has been initiated into the incident.

Fourteen workers were hospitalised as a result of a gas leak that occurred at a milk processing plant in Andhra’s Chittoor district on Thursday. An ammonia gas leak occurred at a Hatsun dairy processing unit at Bandlapalli village of Puthalapattu mandal on Thursday evening, according to reports. All 14 workers affected are women.

Chittoor District Collector Narayana Bharath Gupta told the media on Thursday night that all 14 workers were stable, while three of them were on oxygen support and might be moved to a bigger hospital in Tirupati, like SVIMS Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences) or Ruia Hospital.

He also said that none of the people living around the unit have been harmed. The Collector has also reportedly stated that the leak was confined to the premises and did not spread outside, urging people not to panic.

Speaking about possible reasons for the leak, the Collector said, “It’s too early to say anything about negligence on part of the management. Initial information says it happened at the time of welding. We are not sure if it was due to improper welding, or if cut-off measures were improper.”

He added that an inquiry has been initiated and further action will be taken based on results of the probe by Industries Department and Fire Department officials.

In June, an ammonia gas leak at SPY Agro Industries in Nandyal town of Andhra’s Kurnool district killed one person, the General Manager of the plant. The plant was manufacturing Extra Neutral Alcohol.

A couple of days later, Vizag saw a benzimidazole gas leakage at a pharma company which killed at least two persons. The incident occurred at Sainor Life Sciences at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Visakhapatnam's Parawada area.

Earlier in May, a styrene gas leak from an LG Polymers plant on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam city killed 12 people. Vizag police had later arrested 12 people, including the CEO of LG Polymers Limited. All of the arrested people were later released on bail granted by the High Court.