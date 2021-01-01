14 buffaloes killed and 11 persons injured as truck overturns in Tamil Nadu

The incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday in Thoppur area of Dharmapuri.

Fourteen buffaloes were killed and 11 persons were injured in a truck accident on a national highway near Thoppur in Dharmapuri district in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The truck carrying the buffaloes overturned after ramming into another truck and a house on the side of the road. According to reports, the incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday. The truck which was involved in the accident was carrying around 40 buffaloes from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala and was driven by Selva Kumar from Oddanchathiram in Dindigul district. The buffalo-laden truck first rammed into a truck loaded with paint which was on its way to Trichy from Bengaluru.

The truck then crashed into a house and a stall before overturning on the road, killing 14 buffaloes. The paint-laden truck also crashed into the house and the stall and made the structures collapse. Ganesan, the owner of the stall, his wife Deepa and three children â€” Vaishnavi, Radhika and Dhanusri, who were sleeping inside their house, were injured after the debris fell on them. The other injured persons include the truck drivers and five others who were travelling in these trucks.

All the injured persons were rushed to the government hospital in Dharmapuri. Thoppur police have registered a case on the incident and are investigating.

Earlier in December, four persons were killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Thoppur ghat road. The accident which involved a pile-up of around 15 vehicles left five persons severely injured too. The vehicle pile-up occured after a speeding truck hit several vehicles that were moving very slowly on the ghat road due to an earlier accident on the spot. The pile-up involved around 12 cars, two mini lorries and a motorbike. Dharmapuri collector SP Karthika and State Minister for Higher Education KP Anbalagan, who is also the MLA from Palacode constituency in Dharmapuri district, had visited the spot after the accident.