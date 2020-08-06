13902 containment zones in Bengaluru, east zone had most recoveries in 24 hrs

Bengaluru south, which has the highest number of active containment zones at 3,821, also has the most that have returned to normal at 3,350.

Bengaluru reported 1,852 new containment zones on Wednesday, taking the total number of active ones in the city to 13,902. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the city, a total of 24,826 containment zones have been identified till date and 13,902 have returned to normal status, according to the August 5 War Room bulletin released by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Bengaluru south has the highest number of active containment zones with 3,820, followed by east zone (2,931), and west (1,501). In all the number of containment zones that have returned to normal status in the city is 10,924.

Apart from the west zone, all zones in Bengaluru have a higher number of active containment zones than the ones that have returned to normal status. West zone has 2,065 zones that have returned to normal and 1,501 active containment zones.

As of August 5, 22,842 apartments in the city had been reported as containment zones till date, as have 1,918 apartment complexes, 23 slum areas, and one hotel. 42 clusters â€“ an aggregation of COVID-19 cases which are epidemiologically linked â€“ have been identified in Bengaluru so far.

In the last 24 hours, Bengaluru reported 1,848 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of active cases to 30,960. East zone reported a majority of these new cases (23%), followed by south and west zones (17% each), Bommanahalli (15%), Mahadevapura (10%), RR Nagara (8%), Yelahanka (6%) and Dasarahalli (4%).

In the last ten days, however, it is the west zone that has reported a quarter of coronavirus patients in Bengaluru (25%) â€“ the highest among the cityâ€™s zones â€“ followed by south (21%) and east (20%) zones.

The east zone also reported the highest number of recovered in a single day on Wednesday, with 682 people having recovered from COVID-19. South and west zones reported 618 and 537 recoveries each. In total, Bengaluru had reported 3,083 discharges in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 198 wards in Bengaluru, 54 have reported between 11-30 cases in the last 24 hours, and over 186 wards have reported more than 100 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak started in the city.

Till date, the age group of 20 to 30-year-old has reported the highest number of coronavirus infections â€“ around 9,000 â€“ followed by the age group of 30 to 40. The latter group, however, has a higher number of recoveries at nearly 4,500, followed by the 40-50 age group and then by 20-30 age group.

In the last 24 hours, the 20-29 age group saw the highest COVID-19 cases in the city (428) followed by the 30 to 39 age group (421).

According to the BBMP War Room Report from August 5, the recovery and active rate in Bengaluru is 50% each, and the positivity rate is 17.81%.