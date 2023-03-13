139 cases of unruly behaviour reported by airlines in last two years: Civil Aviation Min

As many as 149 passengers were placed in the 'No Fly List' for a period, as per the recommendations of Internal Committees constituted by the airline during the last three years, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

A total of 139 incidents of unruly behaviour were reported to aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) by various airlines in the last two years, the Parliament was told on Monday, March 13. "In the last two years since 2021 including the current year, a total of 139 incidents of unruly behaviour were reported to the DGCA by various airlines. No gender-wise classification of incidents is maintained by the DGCA," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (retd) told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

On a question whether the government is considering framing new guidelines for air flights for citizens, so that human rights abuses and disputes between passengers and airlines can be prevented, the reply said, 'No'. "However, DGCA, the civil aviation safety regulator, has issued Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), Section 3- Air Transport, Series M, Part VI titled "Handling of unruly/ disruptive passengers" in order to ensure safety of the aircraft/ persons/ property on board and maintain good order and discipline on board the aircraft," it added.

The Rajya Sabha was also informed that as many as 149 passengers have been placed in the 'No Fly List' for a period, as per the recommendations of the respective Internal Committee constituted by the airline during the last three years (from 2020 till date). The Ministry of Civil Aviation in a written reply said that in the last three years, no such case has been revoked.

The SoP, as per CAR, Section 3-Air Transport, Series M, and Part VI titled "Handling of unruly/disruptive passengers", provides that a complaint of unruly behaviour from the pilot-in-command is to be referred by the airlines to an Internal Committee constituted by the airline.

It also says that the Internal Committee shall decide the matter within a period of 30 days along with category level of the unruly passenger and duration of ban from flying according to the terms of the provisions of the CAR. Pending a decision of the Internal Committee, the concerned airline may ban such passengers from flying for a period not exceeding 30 days.

The rules said that the decision of the Internal Committee is binding on the airline concerned. In case the Internal Committee fails to take a decision in 30 days, the passenger will be free to fly. The airlines shall maintain a database of all unruly passengers (after decision by the Internal Committee) and inform the same to DGCA/other airlines.

Based on the information provided by the airlines, a 'No Fly List' is maintained by the DGCA. During the last three years, the licence of one pilot has been suspended for a period of three months due to his failure to discharge his duties. The case has neither been reviewed nor revoked.