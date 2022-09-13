13-yr-old dies, another child injured near Hyderabad as school bus runs them over

Local residents have alleged that the bus driver was on the wrong side of the road while taking a U-turn.

A school bus ran over two children in the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday, September 13, killing one child and critically injuring the other. The incident was reported from Ibrahimpatnam suburb near Hyderabad. The student who died has been identified as 13-year-old Kajal Kumari, a native of Bihar, who was studying in Class 5. Eight-year-old Abhishek Patel, a Class 2 student and also a native of Bihar, has been hospitalised with injuries.

Local residents have alleged that the bus driver was on the wrong side of the road while taking a U-turn. “The kids got ready and were going to school, they were walking on the side of the road when the bus hit them,” the mother of one of the two students told the media. While the girl died on the spot, the boy was rushed to a hospital. He is said to be critical. After the incident, a large crowd gathered at the spot on Tuesday morning. Residents living in the area staged a small protest demanding action against the driver.

R Saidulu, Station House Officer at the Ibrahimpatnam police station said that both Kajal and Abhishek are students of the Zilla Parishad school in Sheriguda. “The two children were crossing the road when a private school bus that was taking a U-turn mowed down the two children. A case has been registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.”

According to reports, after the accident, the bus driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot. He is currently absconding.