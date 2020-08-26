13-yr-old boy allegedly attacked by Coimbatore cop: Human rights body seeks report

The policeman allegedly beat the boy with his lathi, causing injuries on the thigh and knee.

Days after a police constable allegedly attacked a 13-year-old boy with his lathi, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday, sought a detailed response from the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore on the matter.

In a letter dated August 26, the SHRC said that it has taken suo-motu cognisance of the incident and directed the city police commissioner to file a report within three weeks. “..in the event of any default, the Commission may proceed to take such action as it deems fit and proper,” the letter added.

The incident, according to news reports, occurred on Sunday in Coimbatore. A 13-year-old boy was allegedly chased and thrashed by a police constable, for roaming in the city on his two-wheeler with his friends. As a result of the attack, the boy had suffered injuries on his thigh and knee, which his parents noticed and demanded strict action against the policeman.

The policeman who allegedly attacked the boy was identified as Durgaraj, attached to the Singanallur police station, and was shifted to the police control room. After the pictures of the injuries went viral on social media, the city commissioner Sumit Sharan ordered an inquiry into the incident.



The scar on the boy's left thigh

Though the government of Tamil Nadu has introduced several relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, a total lockdown has been ordered on all Sundays till August 31 across the state. Only milk delivery and medical services have been permitted to operate on Sundays in Tamil Nadu. Durgaraj stopped the boys on the two-wheeler when he was on patrol duty on Sunday and the boy allegedly tried to flee from the police, reports added.

In June, Tamil Nadu police came under the spotlight for police brutality after two men — Jeyaraj and Bennix — died in custody. The men, who ran a mobile phone shop, were picked up by the police in Sathankulam, Thoothukudi district for allegedly violating the curfew timings and were physically assaulted at the station for several hours. They suffered severe injuries on their bodies and died a few days later in Kovilpatti sub jail. The incident sparked massive outrage across the country and the Madras High Court took suo-motu cognisance of the case and ordered a CB-CID inquiry. Around 10 policemen were booked for murder in the case and remanded to judicial custody. The state government later handed over the case to the CBI, which is now probing the case.