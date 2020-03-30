The 13-year-old son of a COVID-19 patient who died in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. The boy's father, 65-year-old Patient 60, had no foreign travel history, and had fallen sick after returning from Delhi. "Patient 60's son was admitted to the district hospital yesterday (Sunday). There were certain variations in his vitals and he has been shifted to Rajv Gandhi hospital (Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases) in Bengaluru and is under isolation there," Tumakuru Deputy Commissioner Dr Rakesh Kumar told TNM.

Patient 60 had tested positive for Coronavirus infection after his death on March 27. The man had traveled to New Delhi, then came to Bengaluru via train and later boarded a bus to Tumakuru's Sira, where he lived. He had traveled to Tiptur in Tumakuru district on March 17 after his return from Delhi and had come into contact with 11 people there, who have been isolated.

The town of Sira, where the patient lived has been under complete lockdown. "Sira town has been under complete lockdown. There is no movement of vehicles and people cannot step outside their houses. Right now, we are providing food and medicines directly to everyone's houses," Dr Rakesh Kumar said.

Over 100 teams of doctors, ASHA workers, and healthcare workers have been formed. These teams are going door-to-door in Sira to find out if anyone has symptoms of COVID-19. "We are trying to quarantine or isolate people with symptoms. In Total, 30 people in the district have been quarantined. Home cooked meals are being delivered to people from low-income backgrounds from Indira Canteens. Ration is also being home delivered to those who call the helpline," he said.

So far, 84 people have been tested positive in Karnataka. Five of them have recovered and three persons have died.