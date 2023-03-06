13-year-old dies in Bengaluru after LPG cylinder explodes and hits his head

Police investigations revealed that the LPG cylinder unit was operating illegally from a house located next to Mahesh's residence.

A 13-year-old boy lost his life after an LPG cylinder exploded next to his residence in Bengaluru. The boy, Mahesh, was standing outside his home in Guddadahalli in Hebbal and was watching the cylinders being filled when the incident occurred. Police found that the cylinder filling operation was operated illegally from a house in the area.

A group of people were filling the small cylinder with LPG gas from another domestic cooking gas cylinder, which resulted in the smaller one bursting due to the heavy force. The cylinder was flung a few meters away and hit the boy's head, causing his death. All those involved in the illegal refilling operation managed to escape, including Liyaqat, the main accused.

After the incident, Liyaqat, who was responsible for the illegal refilling operation, fled the spot. The police have booked him and Ramesh, the owner of the shed, for causing death by negligence. They have also charged them under various sections of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Act for further investigation.

Mahesh's family hails from Yadgir and had recently relocated to Bengaluru in search of jobs as construction workers. Mahesh was a Class six student at the government school in Cholanayakanahalli.