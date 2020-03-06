13 killed as two SUVs collide on Bengaluru-Mangaluru Highway

Of the 13 deceased, 10 hailed from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu and three were from Bengaluru.

news Accident

In a horrific accident, 13 persons were killed and three others injured when the two Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) collided on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway (NH-75) early Friday morning. The deceased include four women, two children and the drivers of both the vehicles. Three persons were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment.

"The accident occurred when a compact SUV with four passengers crashed into another SUV after hitting and jumping the road divider and toppling near Kunigal around 1 am," Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Vamsi Krishna told IANS on the phone.

Of the 13 deceased, 10 people hailed from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu. These include four men and four women, apart from a four-year-old girl and one-year-old toddler.

"They were on way to Bengaluru from Dharmasthla pilgrim town in the state's southwest Dakshina Kannada district, Krishna said.

The other three victims (all men) hailed from Bengaluru and were on their way to Dharmasthala.

"Three persons, belonging to the two families from Krishnagiri, were injured. They were rushed to state-run hospital at Nelamangala between Tumakuru and Bengaluru for treatment," Krishna said.

A case of negligent driving causing death was registered against the owner of the compact SUV.

In June 2019, seven people were killed after the MUV (Multipurpose utility vehicle) they were travelling in hit a median and flipped over five times. Investigators said that the accident was caused when one of the tyres burst while the car was cruising along the highway. The impact of the accident caused many of those inside the vehicles to be thrown off along the highway. Fortunately, four persons in the car survived. All the occupants of the car were travelling back to their home from a religious ceremony.

(IANS inputs)