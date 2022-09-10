126 lakes overflowed in Bengaluru following heavy rains in September, says BBMP

Mahadevapura zone was the worst affected with 42 lakes overflowing.

news Bengaluru Rains

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has released data which showed that 126 lakes in Bengaluru overflowed in the city following heavy rains since the beginning of September. The data showed that Mahadevapura zone was the worst affected with 42 lakes overflowing. The next highest was Bommanahalli zone where 30 lakes overflowed, followed by 22 lakes in RR Nagara zone, 19 in Yelahanka road, four in South zone, two in East zone and one in the West zone.

The lakes in the city are interconnected and water from upper lakes flows into the lower ones. Environmental experts have said that rapid urbanisation, topography and infrastructure of the city are the major reasons behind the flooding. Areas such as Bellandur had valleys and wetlands, which were encroached upon by massive constructions which altered the natural flow of water. Further, while these constructions were being made, the drains and culverts were not made wide enough for water to flow freely. All of these reasons combined with the increased amount of rainfall over the past week, led to the floods in Bengaluru.

Following the flood, a total of Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated for construction of stormwater drains in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on September 5, adding that the work will begin once the water recedes. The chief minister said it has been decided to have one more company of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) exclusively for Bengaluru and Rs 9.50 crore is being released for boats and other equipment.

At the state-level, two more companies of the SDRF will be set up in the days to come, he added. Bommai said from September 1-5, some parts of the city have received 150% more than normal rainfall, while Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and KR Puram zones received 307% more than normal rains. This is the highest rainfall in the last 32 years (1992-93), he said, adding that 164 lakes in Bengaluru have filled up with water.