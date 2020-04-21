1.21 lakh vehicles seized in Telangana for violating lockdown, say police

After the lockdown is lifted, the vehicles will be deposited in the courts and the vehicle owners may collect their vehicles from courts.

The Telangana Police have so far seized 1.21 lakh vehicles across the state for violation of lockdown norms.

Director General of Police Mahender Reddy told reporters on Monday that after the lifting of the lockdown, the vehicles will be deposited in the courts and the vehicle owners may collect their vehicles from courts.

Majority of the vehicles were seized in the Greater Hyderabad region. Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) Asaduddin Owaisi recently demanded that the police frame a policy and release the vehicles as people would need them.

Owaisi had made the demand in the wake of orders by the Kerala High Court, which directed authorities in the state to release all vehicles seized for lockdown violation on personal bond of owners.

The DGP on Monday, however, made it clear that the vehicles have to be collected from courts after the lifting of the lockdown.

He revealed the figures of seized vehicles at a news conference, where he announced that the lockdown would be strictly enforced from Tuesday.

The police have decided to act tough against the motorists roaming unnecessarily on roads. It has also asked people to approach nearest hospitals for minor ailments. Only those with serious health problems will be allowed to go to hospital at distant locations and that too on showing necessary documents. Such people also have to carry proof of residence.

The Telangana government on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown till May 7.

