12-year-old girl goes missing in Hyderabad, cycle found inside open drain

In a CCTV footage obtained, the girl was last seen cycling near her house on Thursday evening in Neredmet.

A 12-year-old girl, who was last seen cycling outside her house at Kakatiya Nagar in Neredmet, a residential area in Hyderabad, has reportedly gone missing. The young girl is a Class 5 student. Hours after she went missing on Thursday, her parents approached the Neredmet police, who registered a missing person case and immediately began an investigation.

A CCTV footage obtained from a camera outside one of the houses in the colony shows the young girl on her cycle. The time stamp on the CCTV footage, which TNM has accessed, reads 6:26 pm on Thursday.

The teams involved in the rescue operations found the girl’s pink colour cycle in the drain. Hyderabad has been witnessing heavy rains for the last couple of days and several drains have been overflowing. Suspecting that the girl may have fallen into the drain, the disaster response team of the Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) team are helping the police by opening the drain.

Speaking to TNM, Viswajeet Kampati, the Director of the department, said, “We were informed about the missing girl this morning. Immediately our team rushed to the spot and they are making all efforts to trace the missing girl. We are not sure if she fell into the drain.”

The rescue teams were seen inspecting the open parts of the drain, to see if the girl had fallen into the drain. The neighbours and residents of the colony have gathered in large numbers even as rescue operations are underway. Meanwhile, the police are also combing through more CCTV footage from the area to find more details into the case.

