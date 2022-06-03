12-year-old dies due to swine flu in Kerala, health officials on alert

Though the girl died on May 29, her lab results arrived later and confirmed the cause of her death to be the H1N1 virus.

A 12-year-old girl from Kozhikode district has died due to the H1N1 or swine flu virus, and her twin sister is also undergoing treatment for the same at a government hospital. Her death was reported on Sunday, May 29, but the lab results of her samples later confirmed that she was infected with the virus, health officials said.

Doctors said that the deceased girl and her twin sister had been to neighbouring states on their vacation. "Medical tests confirmed that the death was caused by H1N1. The condition of the twin sister of the deceased is stable," a senior doctor told PTI. Native of nearby Ulleri, the two girls were first admitted to the Koyilandy taluk hospital before being shifted to the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) a few days ago. Health authorities are following up the matter closely, sources said.

There have been several positive cases of H1N1 in the state during the past few years. However, due to awareness campaigns and alert mechanisms, the health authorities were able to contain the disease without a massive spread. The H1N1 flu, commonly known as swine flu, is primarily caused by the H1N1 strain of the flu (influenza) virus.

Swine flu falls under the zoonotic category, that is, it was initially seen in animals, but was then transmitted to humans. The animal source for H1N1 is known to be pigs.

The most common symptoms of swine flu are cough, fever, sore throat, headache, nausea, and vomiting. Some people may also experience chills and severe myalgia (fatigue). The first case of swine flu was detected in April 2009 in the US, and the disease has now been declared a â€˜post-pandemicâ€™ disease â€” that is the disease is now one that has incorporated itself into the human population.

A few days ago, on May 29, the first fatality due to West Nile Disease was reported in the state after a period of three years. A 47-year-old man from Thrissur died due to the mosquito borne disease, following which the state has implemented all the precautionary measures.

