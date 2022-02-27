12 students from Karnataka who were stranded in Ukraine land in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has so far identified 397 students from the state who were stranded in Ukraine.

news RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

The first batch of 12 Indian nationals from Karnataka who were stranded in Ukraine landed in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 27. Another 18 students are expected to land at the Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday night as they landed in New Delhi over the course of the last 24 hours. The state government has so far identified 397 students from Karnataka who are stranded in Ukraine.

These 12 students had initially landed in Mumbai on Saturday on a special flight carrying more than 800 Indian students from Romania as part of ‘Operation Ganga’ meant for evacuation operations from Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. As of Sunday morning, four flights have landed in Mumbai and Delhi carrying back Indian students.

According to the state government, at least 215 students from Karnataka are in Kharkiv and more than 30 students are in Kyiv. The rest of them are in other parts of Ukraine. “All of them are students of age group 19-22. We will not rest till the last person reaches safely,” Manoj Rajan, Commissioner of Karnataka Disaster Management and nodal officer for coordination from Karnataka for the current crisis said.

The Karnataka government has also launched a website ( http://ukraine.karnataka.tech ) to help people from the state. The website will be used for giving information to stranded people and their families. The website will also have relevant contact details and advisories issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in Ukraine, India Control Room in New Delhi, the embassy in Ukraine, and teams in Hungary, Slovak Republic, Poland, Romania, and the state government-run Emergency Operation Centre.

In the latest advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Indians staying in the eastern parts of Ukraine have been asked to remain in their current places of residence and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible.

It also asked all Indians not to move to any border point without prior coordination with Indian officials.