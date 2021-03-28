12 COVID cases at GHMC office in Hyderabad, 154 new cases in city

Rangareddy district, which neighbours Hyderabad, has reported 39 cases while Medchal-Malkajgiri has reported 49 new cases.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has stepped up COVID-19 preventive measures after around 12 cases were reported at the GHMC office, according to a report in the Times of India. On Saturday, Hyderabad reported 154 fresh cases of COVID-19 amid reports of a second wave of the pandemic in the state.

The fresh count is the highest in the last two days reported in GHMC limits and also highest in the state as compared to the other districts.

The neighbouring Rangareddy has reported 39 cases while Medchal-Malkajgiri has reported 49 cases. The state, as of Saturday night, reported as many as 535 cases with three deaths. The state currently has 4,495 active cases.

On Saturday, as many as 57,942 samples were tested in which 49,766 were tested at government hospitals and 8,176 were tested at private hospitals.

In the wake of a rising number of cases in the state, the government issued COVID-19 safety guidelines to citizens at public and workspaces. The government has banned all public rallies, gatherings, public celebrations and religious congregations till April 30 citing the rise in the cases.

Two Government Orders (GO) were issued enforcing the use of masks in public spaces and prohibiting religious celebrations in gatherings and rallies. Those who are found violating the norms will be prosecuted under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with the other laws.

According to the laws, violators will either be fined or jailed or given both punishments.

The GO 68 on masks advise citizens on the benefit of wearing masks. The GO said wearing face masks is one of the most important interventions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The media bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare urged for use of masks at shopping, grocery or at essential stores. The workspaces were advised of providing soap with a handwashing facility and sanitisers along with adequate physical distancing facilities.

The release further said there is no need to panic while stating that early treatment would prevent complications.

Meanwhile, Telangana Public Health and Family Welfare department said that they have administered as many as 1163199 doses of vaccine to the priority groups so far with wastage of 0.85%. On Saturday, the first dose of the vaccine was administered to 37,072 persons while the second dose was administered to 713 persons.