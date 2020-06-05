12 from Chennai succumb to COVID-19 as Tamil Nadu reports 1,438 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,438 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, even as the tally of cases, steeply rising in recent days, stands at 28,694 cases. The state now has 12,697 active cases of coronavirus. 12 patients, all hailing from Chennai, succumbed to the disease.

Chennai continues to record over 1,000 cases per day. 1,116 indigenous cases were reported from the hotspot district on Friday.

861 COVID-19 patients were discharged following recovery.

Among the international returnees, five from Dubai and six from Qatar tested positive for coronavirus. In a first, a returnee to Tamil Nadu by sea from Sri Lanka has tested positive for the virus. Three who returned to the state from Maharashtra by air and four by road and train contracted the virus while 14 returnees from Delhi also tested positive.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said, “In a few days, we are going to create an online portal with 30 private hospitals for the public to get information regarding the number of beds vacant and the number of beds occupied by COVID patients along with the ventilator facilities available. Family members can check these details online from home.”

For the second consecutive day, Tamil Nadu tested more than 15,000 samples. Around 15,692 samples were tested from 14,968 patients. On Thursday, a record 16,447 samples were tested from 15,991 people.

According to the medical bulletin from the state’s Health and Family Welfare Department, 12 people succumbed to the virus. The victims were all aged between 44 and 86 years.

A 86-year-old female from Chennai, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chengalpattu, died with complaints of fever, burning micturition and cough, on June 3 due to septic shock with acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A 81-year-old male from Chennai with diabetes and systemic hypertension, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai with complaints of loose stools and vomiting, died on June 3 due to septic shock with acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A 44-year-old female from Chennai with chronic kidney disease – VD and systemic hypertension died on June 3 at the Stanley Medical College and Hospital due to septic shock, sepsis, chronic kidney disease and COVID-19 positive status.

Notably, all the 12 patients who died of coronavirus on Friday were from Chennai.

While Chennai recorded 1,116 cases, Chengalpattu, which has entered the national tally of districts with high caseloads, has recorded 86 cases. The new positive cases take the total number of cases in Chengalpattu to 1,534 followed by Tiruvallur with 1,121 total cases.