110-year-old Kerala woman recovers from COVID-19, discharged

Randathani Variath Pathu, a native of Malappuram, is the oldest person in the state so far to recover from COVID-19.

It was a joyful moment for the staff in Manjeri Medical College in Keralaâ€™s Malappuram district on Saturday, as a 110-year-old woman, who was under treatment for COVID-19, stepped out of the hospital. Randathani Variath Pathu has become the oldest to recover from COVID-19 in the state.

Health Minister KK Shailaja who took to Facebook said that this was a pride moment for the state.

After being admitted to the state-run Medical College on August 18, the woman, hailing from Malappuram district, responded to the treatment without any tension, doctors said.

"Pathu contracted the virus from her daughter. She had only minor symptoms," they said.

The Health Minister congratulated the doctors and staff of the Medical College hospital for providing good healthcare to the elderly woman. It is a proud moment for the state's health sector fighting a battle against COVID-19, Shailaja said.

Members of Pathu's family expressed their gratitude to the doctors and staff of the Medical College for saving her life. She will be under observation for 14 days at her home.

Earlier, a 105-year-old woman and 103-year-old man had returned home after getting cured of the infection. The 105-year-old Asma Beevi, a Kollam native, was discharged after recovering from the disease, in July. Asma Beevi who also had other age-related ailments was monitored by a special medical board.

On Saturday, 2,397 people in Kerala were newly tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of people under treatment, as per state government released figures to be 23,277. Of the 2,397 people tested positive on Saturday, 2,137 got the disease through local contact transmission. The release also states that 48,083 people have so far recovered from the illness.

Six deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported in the state on Saturday. This has taken the total death toll in Kerala to be 281.

