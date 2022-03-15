11 TDP MLAs suspended from Andhra Assembly for disrupting proceedings

Five more TDP members were earlier suspended from the rest of the Budget session on March 14, for demanding a discussion over suspected illicit liquor deaths in West Godavari.

news Politics

Eleven members of the principal opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for a day on Tuesday, March 15, as they allegedly disrupted the proceedings of the House. A visibly irritated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at the TDP legislators and asked them to behave in a "civilised manner" and let the House run its business.

As the unrelenting opposition members raised slogans demanding a discussion on the death of 18 people in West Godavari district suspected to be due to illicit liquor consumption, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved a motion for the suspension of TDP MLAs. The motion was carried by voice vote after which the suspended members left the House.

On Monday, March 14, five TDP MLAs were suspended from the Assembly for the duration of the ongoing Budget session (till March 25) over the same issue. The Chief Minister once again spoke on the issue in the House on Tuesday, March 15, and claimed that the deaths in Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district were all due to "natural causes" and not due to illicit arrack, as alleged by the TDP.

"Many of the bodies were cremated and there was not a case registered. In one case where there was some suspicion, the authorities exhumed the body and conducted a post mortem. Why would we do that if there was anything wrong?" the Chief Minister asked. He categorically ruled out illicit distillation of arrack in Jangareddygudem, which is a municipality.

"There is a police station, Ward Secretariat and there are women police. Is it possible to illicitly distill arrack in such a place," Jagan asked. "Use your brains and think logically," he told the TDP members.

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas also denied the allegations earlier on Monday, alleging that the deaths were being politicised by TDP. The state government had earlier ordered a probe into the deaths, with officials of the Revenue, Police, Excise, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Medical and Health departments conducting inquiries and teams of officials visiting the houses of the victims to gather details as part of the investigation.

