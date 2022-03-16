11 TDP MLAs suspended again over discussion on alleged illicit liquor deaths

TDP members have alleged that 25 people died after consumption of illicitly distilled liquor in Jangareddygudem, while the government has claimed that the deaths were due to various unrelated causes.

news Politics

The deaths of several people in Jangareddygudem town allegedly due to consumption of illicit liquor rocked the Andhra Pradesh Assembly again on Wednesday, March 16, with 11 members of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) being suspended from the House for a day. As the opposition members continued to stall the proceedings demanding a debate on the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Narayanaswamy moved a resolution for suspension of the members for one day.

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam announced the suspension after the resolution was passed by a voice vote. The suspended MLAs were Ashok Bendalam, Adireddy Bhavani, Nimmakayala China Rajappa, Gana Venkata Reddy Naidu Pethakamsetti, Vegulla Jogeswara Rao, Gadde Rama Mohan, Ramakrishna Babu Velagapudi, Mantena Ramaraju, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, and Anagani Satya Prasad.

The TDP MLAs were suspended for a third consecutive day. Eleven members of TDP were suspended from the House for one day on Tuesday, March 15 for disrupting the proceedings while five members were suspended on March 14 for the entire budget session.

As soon as the House met for the day on March 16, the TDP members were on their feet demanding a debate on the Jangareddygudem issue. As the Speaker disallowed the adjournment motion moved by the TDP, the opposition members trooped into the well of the House. Raising slogans against the government, they demanded an immediate debate. Amid the pandemonium, the Speaker went ahead with the question hour.

Minister for Finance and Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath alleged that TDP was stalling the proceedings in a planned manner. He said the opposition party was sending its members in batches to the House to disrupt the proceedings. Members of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) demanded stringent action against the TDP members. They appealed to the Speaker to protect their rights as members of the House by ensuring order in the House.

The Speaker repeatedly appealed to the TDP members to resume their seats but they continued the protest. The TDP members alleged that 25 people had died after consumption of illicitly distilled liquor in Jangareddygudem town during the last few days while the government has claimed that they were all natural deaths.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, slammed TDP for what he called deliberately created ruckus in the Assembly though the government has already given clarification. Jagan claimed that preparing illicit liquor may be possible in remote places but isnâ€™t easy in a municipality like Jangareddygudem. He said the government set up the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and registered 13,000 cases which shows the government's efforts in curbing illicit liquor.

The Chief Minister flayed a section of media for distorting his statement on natural deaths in the municipality and said the records made it clear that the death rate is two per cent across the country and considering the population of Jangareddygudem as 55,000, there would be 1,000 deaths per year which means 90 deaths per month.

He said the deaths didn't occur at a single place and happened over a period of one week at multiple locations. He added that many of the victimsâ€™ funeral was also completed without any problem, and said that it was the government that took initiative and ordered for post-mortem after the allegations of illicit liquor consumption surfaced.