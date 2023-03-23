11 killed, several injured in explosion at TN firecracker unit

During summer, it is prohibited to operate the firecracker unit from 9 am till sunset, but at least 35 persons were working inside the unit during the blast.

news Fire Accident

At least 11 people were killed and nearly 20 were injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram on Wednesday, March 22. The injured have been admitted to the Kancheepuram district hospital. The accident took place in Narendran fireworks at Kuruvimalai near Orikkai village in the district.

According to reports, at least 35 workers were working inside the unit when the blast took place. Three persons were working with chemicals, the friction of which caused the fire. During summer, it is prohibited to operate the firecracker unit from 9 am till sunset. However, the unit was operating against the rules.

The deceased have been identified as Sudarshan (31), Devi (32), Sasikala (35), Jagadeesh (35), Murugan (40), Ravi (49), Bupathi (57), Vidya (30) and her husband Gangadaran (35). The bodies of two others are yet to be identified. Five persons have been referred to Vellore Christian Medical College Hospital (CMCH). The other injured are admitted at the Government Hospitals in Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, and Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Fire and Rescue Services Deputy Director of Northwestern Region P Saravanakumar, speaking to media, had said that the accident might have been caused by chemical reaction while mixing chemicals, but the exact cause is yet to be ascertained. Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises TM Anbarasan also visited those admitted at the Kancheepuram Government Hospital, and said that 27 people were affected by the accident, and three persons died on the spot. Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to be given to the families of the dead and Rs 1 lakh to those who sustained injuried, from the Chief Ministerâ€™s Public Relief Fund. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh for the families of deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured, from Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Times of India reported that the police have arrested the factory owner Narendran, who has been remanded in judicial custody.