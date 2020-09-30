11 deaths, 2103 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

As many as 1,60,933 recoveries were reported as on Wednesday.

news Coronavirus

In a continuation of a surge in coronavirus numbers, Telangana on Wednesday reported 2,103 new cases, taking the total COVID-19 tally in the state to 1.91 lakh. As many as 1,60,933 recoveries and 11 deaths were reported in a 24-hour period taking the total fatalities to 1,127.

As of Wednesday, there are 29,326 active cases in the state, of which 23,880 are under home and institutional quarantine in the state. The state has an 84.08% recovery rate against the country's 83.27%, officials said.

Of the 29,96,001 samples tested, 55,359 were tested on Tuesday. 975 test reports from the last cycle were awaited.

The age-wise trends of positivity rate in the state suggests that 23.12% people between 31 years to 40 years are prone to catch the virus and people between 21 years to 30 years with 23.83% infection rate while people between 41 to 50 years stand third with 17.18% of total. Of the total infections in the state 61.28% are male patients while 38.72% are female patients.

The state COVID-19 media bulletin stated that of the total deaths, 44.96% are due to COVID19 alone while 55.04% were COVID-19 deaths with comorbidities.

As per the latest bulletin the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 298 fresh cases, followed by Medchal-Malkajgri at 176, Rangareddy at 172, Nalgonda at 141, Karimnagar at 103, Bhadradri-Kothagudem at 102 and other districts.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 29.96 lakh. Telangana claims to have conducted 80,494 tests per million population. The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,60,933, while 29,326 were under treatment.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58%, while it was 1.56% at the national level.

(With PTI inputs)