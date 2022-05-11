11 Best Crypto Casinos That Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Crypto

As soon as the cryptocurrency broke into the world market, it made its way into the world of gambling. At the moment, it dominates the online gaming industry for several reasons.

Before we start, here are some insider tips on the best casinos for your region:

Best for US Best for UK Best for CA WildCasino🥇 YakoCasino🥇 Bets.io🥇

The BestCryptoCasino.today with WISHTV researched popular online crypto casinos together with cryptocurrency experts. As the world of cryptocurrency gambling is constantly changing, we gradually renew the existing materials based on the current data gathered from the latest monitoring. In this regard, we updated the bonus offers, included 4 more Bitcoin casinos that proved to be reliable, and added new facts and info about the platforms. As a result, we have an organized list of top casinos worth visiting:

How to pick the best crypto casino?

Step 1: Mind cybersecurity

If we speak of dealing with personal information and money transfers, it is mandatory to take care of cybersecurity. Using a cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, is a relatively safe way for deposits and withdrawals since it provides some anonymity. Nevertheless, you are still supposed to verify your data by logging in to the system to complete the purchase.

Step 2: Choose trustworthy platforms

When choosing a platform, rely on real user reviews that you can find on Reddit, Sitejabber, and Trustpilot. Real user reviews give a good understanding of what the bitcoin casino is like and what problems you can face in the future. How does the support service react to crypto gambling issues? Does the casino provide instant payouts? Are there any interesting promotions?

Step 3: Create a strong password

When going in for online gambling, make sure your transactions are secure. To protect your account, create a strong password difficult to hack. Combine lowercase and uppercase letters, underscores, hyphens, dots, and numbers. Never copy your password from other sites and platforms. Besides, itâ€™s always a good idea to regularly change your password.

Step 4: Test-drive when possible

If you have a chance to test games for free, don't neglect it. Most top-notch crypto casinos offer gaming in a demo mode, so you can try some slots out without depositing a dime. It will help you develop a winning strategy or avoid risks common for new players. Never start spending your money if you don't know how to play a particular game.

Site Why best Bonus Stake🥇

â€¢ A great number of software providers;

â€¢ Rich game library;

â€¢ Games are proved fair;

â€¢ Good choice of promotions;
â€¢ The presence of live casino. Welcome Bonus : 10% Rakeback Using Code 'GET10BACKBONUS' CloudBet🥈

â€¢ Instant Win Games;

â€¢ Top-tier software providers;

â€¢ Unlimited withdrawals;
â€¢ Fast payouts. Welcome Bonus : 100% Welcome Bonus Up to 5 BTC BitStarz🥉

â€¢ Instant payments and fast withdrawals;

â€¢ Good choice of payment methods;

â€¢ Rich gallery of game titles;
â€¢ Certificate of trust. Welcome Bonus : Double Deposit + 180 FREE SPINS

Top 11 Crypto Casinos Worth Trying

Gamblersâ€™ Opinion

Stake.com casino has a rating of 8.43 on AskGamblers and is considered of very good quality. Users appreciate the bitcoin casino for numerous leading software providers and a rich game gallery. The support team is operative and works 24/7 ready to answer all your questions via live chat. The design is mobile-friendly. Games are provably fair. Live casino is also available.

Expert commentary

Stake.com is the best bitcoin casino that has started its activity in 2019 and has already gained a sizable audience. It combines betting as well as bitcoin gambling on one platform.

Being launched by Medium rare N.V., Stake.com has a Curacao license and works well under its regulations. The platform supports 13 languages and offers a mobile-friendly interface convenient for navigation.

The bitcoin casino offers a rich choice of deposit ways represented in 8 cryptocurrencies, including BTC. There are no limits set on deposits: users are free to deposit any amount they want. Transactions occur instantly, without any delays and commissions. As for withdrawals, they can take up to 1 hour depending on a withdrawal sum.

Bonuses offered by Stake.com are divided into two categories â€“ casino and sport. Each of the sections replenishes constantly with numerous casino promotions. Follow the updates on the site, because promotions change quite often.

Bonus

â€¢ Welcome Bonus : 10% Rakeback Using Code 'GET10BACKBONUS'

: 10% Rakeback Using Code 'GET10BACKBONUS' â€¢ Weekly Giveaway: $50,000

Weekly Giveaway: $50,000 â€¢ Stake vs Eddie: $10,000

Stake vs Eddie: $10,000 â€¢ Conquer the Casino: $25,000

Conquer the Casino: $25,000 â€¢ The Level Up: $5,000 per week

The Level Up: $5,000 per week â€¢ Pragmatic Drops and Wins: $1,000,000 per month

Pragmatic Drops and Wins: $1,000,000 per month â€¢ Stakeâ€™s Casino Challenge: $1,000 daily

Stakeâ€™s Casino Challenge: $1,000 daily â€¢ Lightning Blackjack: $30,000

Lightning Blackjack: $30,000 â€¢ Tasty Treats: $10,000

Tasty Treats: $10,000 â€¢ Slot Forum Challenge: $2,500

Pay attention: These promotions are temporal, they constantly change. Stay tuned on the site for any changes.

Gamblersâ€™ Opinion

CloudBet provides unlimited withdrawals that occur fast. Users appreciate the game diversity issued by top-tier software providers. One of the most popular game types is instant win games. The interface is a mobile-friendly interface. The live chat is open 24/7.

Expert Commentary

CloudBet is a bitcoins casino that operates successfully under Curacao and Montenegro legislation and is regulated by CB Holdings since 2013. It accepts different cryptocurrencies and holds instant payouts and withdrawals.

Like Stake.com, CloudBet has started its way with betting. Now, it is one of the best crypto betting sites . With the rapid growth of online crypto gambling popularity, it has implemented a casino section that has expanded enormously.

The game gallery gathered by CloudBet is rather extensive. There is a great variety of popular games issued by top software providers along with numerous instant win games to play in.

Promotions offered by CloudBet are rather lucrative. For newcomers, there is a welcome bonus valued at 100% of up to 5 BTC. For regular users, there are permanent promotions you should pay attention to. Among them are Tuesday free spins, Thursday deposit bonus, and Wednesday 450% discounts. Other promotions are temporary but also lucrative.

Bonus

â€¢ Welcome Bonus : 100% Welcome Bonus Up to 5 BTC

100% Welcome Bonus Up to 5 BTC â€¢ Tuesday Free Spins: 20 FREE SPINS on Volatile Vikings

Tuesday Free Spins: 20 FREE SPINS on Volatile Vikings â€¢ 50% Buy-In Discount: Wednesday 50% discount on Free Spins

50% Buy-In Discount: Wednesday 50% discount on Free Spins â€¢ Thursday Deposit Bonus: the bonus size depends on your loyalty tier

Thursday Deposit Bonus: the bonus size depends on your loyalty tier â€¢ 10% Provably Fair Cashback: 10% bonus up to $1,000

10% Provably Fair Cashback: 10% bonus up to $1,000 â€¢ $30 Lightning Roulette Bonus: $30 for 3 wins on Lightning Roulette

$30 Lightning Roulette Bonus: $30 for 3 wins on Lightning Roulette â€¢ Zero-Margin Sports Bets

Zero-Margin Sports Bets â€¢ $300,000 Slot Giveaway

Gamblersâ€™ Opinion

Users highly appreciate BitStarz casino and give the platform 10 out of 10 on AskGamblers. One of the most demanded features valued in BitStarz is instant deposits and fast withdrawals â€“ up to 1 hour. The design is mobile-friendly. Live chat is available 24/7. Besides, BitStarz casino holds a Certificate Trust that ensures its reliability.

Expert Commentary

BitStarz bitcoin casino was established a year later than CloudBet â€“ in 2014. Being founded by a famous casino company, Dama N.V., it also operated under Curacao legislations.

The game diversity provided in the BitStarz lobby is enormous â€“ there are over 3300 games fulfilled every week with 10 new titles. Among them, there are 1500 BTC games which makes bitcoin gambling more tremendous than ever. BitStarz offers gaming without account verification.

Despite the fact that BitStarz focuses mainly on cryptocurrency, it offers an exchange of crypto for fiat currency which is very useful. Another advantage of BitStarz connected with transactions is a quick withdrawal. The processing time for conducting the transaction to an e-wallet takes no longer than 10 minutes. Withdrawals to bank cards or accounts occur from 1 to 5 days, depending on the sum.

BitStarz casino specializes in tournaments and offers a good selection of casino competitions that strike with a winning size. For beginners, there is a welcome package that brings 100% of up to $100 with 180 free spins. For VIP users, there is a 125% welcome bonus that brings up to $2,500 and 100 free spins.

Bonus

â€¢ Welcome Bonus: Double Deposit + 180 FREE SPINS

Double Deposit + 180 FREE SPINS â€¢ Welcome tournament: up to $1000 each week

Welcome tournament: up to $1000 each week â€¢ Slot tournament: up to $5000 and 5000 FREE SPINS each week

Slot tournament: up to $5000 and 5000 FREE SPINS each week â€¢ Table game tournament: up to $10000 each week

Gamblersâ€™ Opinion

7BitCasino is rated at 8.67 on AskGamblers. Available in a convenient instant-play interface. The gameplay and money transfer are secured with 128-bit SSL encryption. Games issued by Microgaming and BetSoft are tested by third parties. The support team works operative and is ready to answer questions 24/7 in live chat. For convenience in use, the casino features both bitcoin and fiat currency gaming.

Expert Commentary

7BitCasino broke into the arena of crypto casinos in 2014 and quickly gained deserved popularity. It holds a Curacao license and works cohesively under Direx N.V. regulations. 7BitCasino was among the first who venture to involve cryptocurrency. Ultimately, it turned out to be a successful decision that brought the bitcoin casino a large audience.

The casino has an enormous choice of gambles represented in over 7,200 titles of different genres. Here, you can try slots, different types of table games, jackpots, and even live casinos. The number of BTC games offered in 7BitCasino is not inferior in diversity.

Along with a rich gallery of gambles, 7BitCasino offers a good choice of casino promotions. The welcome consists of 4 deposit offer and values up to $500 or 5 BTC and 100 free spins.

â€¢ The first deposit: a 100% bonus of up to $100 and 100 free spins.

The first deposit: a 100% bonus of up to $100 and 100 free spins. â€¢ The second deposit: a 50% bonus of up to $100.

The second deposit: a 50% bonus of up to $100. â€¢ The third deposit: a 50% bonus of up to $200.

The third deposit: a 50% bonus of up to $200. â€¢ The fourth deposit: a 100% bonus of up to $100.

Besides the welcome package, you can take advantage of tournaments, Monday reload, Wednesday free spins, Daily and Weekend cashback.

Bonus

â€¢ Welcome Bonus: 100% Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS

100% Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS â€¢ Monday Reload: 25% Bonus

Monday Reload: 25% Bonus â€¢ Daily Cashback: when depositing more than $100

Daily Cashback: when depositing more than $100 â€¢ Weekend Cashback: 5-20%

Weekend Cashback: 5-20% â€¢ Wednesday Free Spins: 100 FREE SPINS

Wednesday Free Spins: 100 FREE SPINS â€¢ Welcome Race: $500 + 500 FREE SPINS + 15,000 Comp Points

Welcome Race: $500 + 500 FREE SPINS + 15,000 Comp Points â€¢ Lucky Race: $150 + 250 FREE SPINS for 30 winners

Lucky Race: $150 + 250 FREE SPINS for 30 winners â€¢ Joker Race: 30,000 Comp Points

Joker Race: 30,000 Comp Points â€¢ Weekly Race: $1750 + 1000 FREE SPINS

Gamblersâ€™ Opinion

JooCasino is rated at 7.7 on AskGamblers. Users appreciate the live chat open 24/7. The bitcoin casino accepts cryptocurrency and has a convenient interface translated into several languages. It also offers a mobile casino.

Expert Commentary

JooCasino was established in 2014 by Dama N.V. and operates successfully under Curacao license. The platform accepts both crypto and fiat currency, which makes the gameplay convenient.

Like 7BitCasino, JooCasino can boast a rich gaming library that exceeds 5,000 titles. All games provided by JooCasino have endured the test organized by iTech Labs. Along with the casino section, you can try out betting that is not less popular than the casino section.

The welcome package is impressive. It consists of three deposit bonuses.

â€¢ The first deposit: a 100% bonus with up to $200 and 50 free spins.

The first deposit: a 100% bonus with up to $200 and 50 free spins. â€¢ The second deposit: a 50% bonus valued up to $300 for the promo RELAX.

The second deposit: a 50% bonus valued up to $300 for the promo RELAX. â€¢ The third deposit: a 50% bonus that brings up to $500 and 50 free spins for the promo ACTNOW.

For regular users, there are Reload Bonuses: Money, Wednesday, and High Roller Reload.

Bonus

â€¢ Welcome Bonus: Welcome Bonus 1000 USD + 100 FREE SPINS

Welcome Bonus 1000 USD + 100 FREE SPINS â€¢ Monday Reload: a 40% bonus

Monday Reload: a 40% bonus â€¢ Wednesday Reload: 100 free spins

Wednesday Reload: 100 free spins â€¢ High Roller Reload: a 50% bonus

Gamblersâ€™ Opinion

mBit casino has a rating of 7.83 on AskGamblers. The platform provides fast and anonymous transfers through various cryptocurrencies. It offers an Instant-play gaming experience as well as mobile games. There are over 1,000 game titles available to users. Most of the games have been provably fair. A live dealer room is included. Live chat is available 24/7. Besides, the platform is secured with SSL encryption.

Expert Commentary

mBit casino was founded in 2014 and positions itself as a leading online crypto casino accepting 6 cryptocurrencies. mBit casino belongs to Direx N.V. and is registered and licensed in Curacao. The casino offers a good selection of games that has over 2,000 titles issued by top software providers.

One of the features that distinguish it from other crypto casinos is multiple tournaments. They start every 3 hours and are designed for crypto gamblers. The player who scores the most points gets free spins, money, or other prizes.

Among other promotions, there is a welcome package divided into 3 deposits.

â€¢ The first deposit: a 110% bonus of up to 1 BTC and 300 free spins

The first deposit: a 110% bonus of up to 1 BTC and 300 free spins â€¢ The second deposit: a 50% bonus of up to 2.5 BTC

The second deposit: a 50% bonus of up to 2.5 BTC â€¢ The third deposit: a 75% bonus of up to 1.5 BTC

Also, you can take advantage of Piggy Bank, weekly bonuses, and cashback.

Bonus

â€¢ Welcome Bonus: Up to 5 BTC and 300 FREE SPINS

Up to 5 BTC and 300 FREE SPINS â€¢ Piggy Bank: up to 410 FREE SPINS

Piggy Bank: up to 410 FREE SPINS â€¢ Friday Bonus: up to a 100% bonus

Friday Bonus: up to a 100% bonus â€¢ Monday Bonus: a 25% bonus

Monday Bonus: a 25% bonus â€¢ Wednesday and Thursday bonuses: up to a 30% bonus

Wednesday and Thursday bonuses: up to a 30% bonus â€¢ Cashback: up to 20%

Gamblersâ€™ Opinion

Unfortunately, AskGamblers has not formed the WildCasino review, thatâ€™s why we will base it on Trustpilot. Trustpilot gives WildCasino a rating of 2,4 out of 5. Nevertheless, users appreciate the platform for fast, stable payouts and generous promotions.

Expert Commentary

Wild Casino has been working online since 2017 and has quite a good audience of gamblers. The bitcoin casino is regulated by Termas Del Arapay Management S.A and has a Panama license. Unlike the previous platforms, WildCasino canâ€™t boast an immense gallery of software providers and games, but still offers a good choice of titles.

The promotions offered by WildCasino are not multiple but generous enough. The welcome package consists of 5 deposit bonuses that bring up to $5,000.

â€¢ The first deposit: a 250% bonus for a promo WILD250.

The first deposit: a 250% bonus for a promo WILD250. â€¢ The remaining 4 deposits: a 100% bonus for a promo WILD100.

For those who prefer crypto gambling and deposit with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple, there are crypto deposit bonuses.

â€¢ The first deposit: a 300% bonus for a promo CRYPTO300.

The first deposit: a 300% bonus for a promo CRYPTO300. â€¢ The remaining 4 deposits: a 150% bonus for a promo CRYPTO150.

Along with welcome packages, there are regular and temporary promotions that can be interesting to players.

Bonus

â€¢ Welcome Bonus: $5,000

$5,000 â€¢ Welcome Crypto Bonus: $9,000

Welcome Crypto Bonus: $9,000 â€¢ VIP Reload: a 50% bonus

VIP Reload: a 50% bonus â€¢ Hump day Special: a 25-50% bonus

Hump day Special: a 25-50% bonus â€¢ Slots Stampede: 10 free spins

Slots Stampede: 10 free spins â€¢ Refer a friend: up to $200

â€¢ Numerous sports to bet on with crypto, including Football, Squash, Horse Racing, Water Polo, etc.

Numerous sports to bet on with crypto, including Football, Squash, Horse Racing, Water Polo, etc. â€¢ Multimatch Bet Builder - a feature that allows betting on different events and markets simultaneously;

Multimatch Bet Builder - a feature that allows betting on different events and markets simultaneously; â€¢ A functional mobile app for playing casino games and betting compatible with Android and iOS devices;

A functional mobile app for playing casino games and betting compatible with Android and iOS devices; â€¢ The games selection covers card, live dealer, table games along with many others - all from top providers such as NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, etc.

The games selection covers card, live dealer, table games along with many others - all from top providers such as NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, etc. â€¢ GAMSTOP and BeGambleAware contribute to responsible gambling so that players can set deposit limits and exclusion periods.

Bonus

100% Welcome Bonus of up to 1.5 BTC with promo code: FIRST

â€¢ Licensed in Curacao, the platform offers provably fair games tested by third parties;

Licensed in Curacao, the platform offers provably fair games tested by third parties; â€¢ More than 7 000 casino games from 70 game providers, 180+ sports, and cybersports to bet on with crypto;

More than 7 000 casino games from 70 game providers, 180+ sports, and cybersports to bet on with crypto; â€¢ RTP for some games may reach 99%;

RTP for some games may reach 99%; â€¢ Outstanding VIP program, comprising 3 tiers and 10 levels in each tier, resulting in personalized gaming experience and exclusive bonuses;

Outstanding VIP program, comprising 3 tiers and 10 levels in each tier, resulting in personalized gaming experience and exclusive bonuses; â€¢ Most crypto games are available in a demo mode so that you can try your luck free of charge.

Bonus

Welcome Bonus : 15000 EUR + 200 Free Spins

â€¢ Flawless user experience powered up with top-notch graphics;

Flawless user experience powered up with top-notch graphics; â€¢ Anonymous gameplay and enhanced security measures such as SSL encryption, 2-factor authentication, anonymous sign-up, etc.;

Anonymous gameplay and enhanced security measures such as SSL encryption, 2-factor authentication, anonymous sign-up, etc.; â€¢ Reputable game providers such as Vivogaming, BGaming, Igrooft, NetEnt, Gameart, etc., ensuring smooth gaming;

Reputable game providers such as Vivogaming, BGaming, Igrooft, NetEnt, Gameart, etc., ensuring smooth gaming; â€¢ Available for US gamblers, over 800 crypto games, 72 card games, 12 poker variations, 55 video slots, etc.

Bonus

Welcome Bonus : 100% Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS

â€¢ Reputable platform offering a variety of sports betting options along with some popular provably fair crypto games;

Reputable platform offering a variety of sports betting options along with some popular provably fair crypto games; â€¢ A lot of bonus offers, including regular and temporary promotions, referral bonuses, reload offers, welcome packages, etc.

A lot of bonus offers, including regular and temporary promotions, referral bonuses, reload offers, welcome packages, etc. â€¢ You can get back a certain sum lost in bets or games - usually about 10%;

You can get back a certain sum lost in bets or games - usually about 10%; â€¢ The most popular games on BetOnline include Viking Voyage, Fruitbat Crazy, Caribbean Poker, American Blackjack, European Roulette, and some others.

Bonus

Get a welcome bonus here .

FAQ

Are BTC casinos secure?

Crypto casinos weâ€™ve enlisted have a good reputation and are highly appreciated by gamblers. Each platform holds a license and encrypts information to prevent data leakage. Nevertheless, there is a great number of casinos that are far from being reliable. Thatâ€™s why it is very important to check the availability of licenses when choosing a bitcoin casino.

Is it legal to play on bitcoins at an online casino?

Playing on bitcoins at online crypto casinos is as legal as playing on fiat currencies. Anyway, check the laws of your country, because some regions forbid any kind of gambling.

How can I deposit BTC?

The first step is to create an e-wallet for the cryptocurrency you are going to use. Remember, that casino is not responsible for the e-wallet you choose. Then, enter the lobby section of your bitcoin casino and replenish the balance with cryptocurrency.

Are there any commissions set on BTC transactions?

No, there are no fees set on cryptocurrency transactions. Anyhow, some bitcoin casinos require a tax for transactions, so get acquainted with terms and conditions before you make payment.

Can I get a no deposit bonus?

There are not so many bitcoin casinos that offer no deposit bonuses, but you can always take advantage of free spins, free chips, and points.

Conclusion

There is no crypto casino best on all accounts. Some platforms offer a rich choice of games. Others focus mainly on promotions. We have described the Top 7 casino platforms that have different dominating features. It's up to you to decide what casino meets your requirements.

Disclaimer

Information related to online casinos is marked with 18+. Remember, that some countries and regions forbid gambling. Make sure, the laws of your country have no restrictions connected with online crypto gambling.

Unfortunately, playing casino games does not always bring joy and satisfaction. It can turn into a heavy form of addiction. In case you feel the signs of addiction, contact the National Problem Gambling Hotline. Its number is 1-800-522-4700.

We strongly advise you to visit these resources to get acquainted with gambling addiction and its possible solutions:

Pay attention: all information connected with the gambling industry is marked with 18+. Online crypto casinos mentioned in our ranking can be inaccessible in your country. Before you start playing, check the laws connected with online gambling adopted in your region.

