Dubbed as the ‘Statue of Prosperity’, the 108-feet-tall statue of Bengaluru’s founder architect will be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11.

The massive statue of Bengaluru’s founder Kempegowda, set to be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records. The 108-feet bronze statue, dubbed as the ‘Statue of Prosperity’, has been installed at the Kempegowda International Airport outside Bengaluru. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, this is the first and tallest statue of a city’s founder.

The announcement of the statue setting a world record was made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday, November 9. Taking to Twitter to share the citation, CM Bommai said, “It is a matter of pride for us that Bengaluru builder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's "Statue of Prosperity" is the first and tallest bronze statue according to the World Book of Records. This 108 feet statue represents Kempegowda's visionary (city of) Bengaluru (sic).”

The ‘Statue of Prosperity’ will be unveiled by Prime Minister Modi on his visit to Bengaluru, where he will take part in a slew of events including the launch of the new Terminal 2 of the international airport. The mammoth statue is made of bronze, and has come up in a 23-acre space on the airport premises which has been developed as a heritage park dedicated to Kempegowda. The massive statue has come up at a cost of over Rs 80 crore and includes a sword that weighs about four tonnes.

Meanwhile, ahead of its inauguration, visuals of the stunning new Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru airport have emerged. The new facility's garden-themed design has been referred to as ‘Garden Terminal’, in line with Bengaluru’s reputation as the ‘Garden City’. The expansive indoor garden, which spans more than 10,000 square metres, can be witnessed by the passengers at T2.

Apart from Terminal 2 and the Statue of Prosperity, PM Modi will also flag off south India’s first Vande Bharat train, which will connect Bengaluru, Mysuru and Chennai.

