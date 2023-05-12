The 105 cutoff: Congress works out strategy for three possible scenarios

With most exit polls predicting a hung Assembly and giving the Congress the edge in the elections, the party has worked out its strategy for three possible scenarios.

news 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections

The Congressâ€™ top leaders in the state have been in a huddle since Thursday, May 11, with less than a day to go for the results to be announced in the Karnataka Assembly Election. With most exit polls predicting a hung Assembly and giving the Congress the edge in the elections, the party has worked out its strategy for three possible scenarios based on a 105 calculation.

If the Congress wins more than 110 seats, but still finds itself short of the magic figure of 113, the party plans to get independent MLAs to their side in order to be able to form the government, said a top party source to TNM. If Congress wins between 105 to 110 seats, the party plans to poach a few JD(S) MLAs as well as get independent candidates to their side.

TNM had reported on May 11 that Congress is in talks with individuals JD(S) candidates and BJP candidates with a top leader initiating conversations with probable winners from the BJP from a region that they are not strong in. However, if the number is 105, they will not look to poach BJP MLAs.

If the Congress falls short of the 105 mark, then the party will in all likelihood not form the next government. Although the Congress leadership has been in talks with the JD(S) leadership, the regional party is likely to go with the BJP, said sources. A 2018 situation is unlikely to repeat, when the Congress tied up with the JD(S) to form the government under the leadership of HD Kumaraswamy.