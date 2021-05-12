103-year-old freedom fighter HS Doreswamy recovers from COVID, discharged

The centenarian developed symptoms five days ago and was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.

news COVID-19

Eminent Gandhian and freedom fighter HS Doreswamy has won the COVID-19 battle at the ripe old age of 103 and is returning home. The centenarian developed symptoms five days ago, and decided to get admitted because he had some breathing problems. He recovered and was discharged on Wednesday,

“I had a breathing issue so I went to Jayadeva hospital for a checkup. But there, when we did a COVID-19 test, it came positive,” he added.

Doreswamy was admitted to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR), a government-owned autonomous hospital in Bengaluru. Sources close to him said the director of the Jayadeva Institute Dr CN Manjunath, an eminent cardiologist and the son-in-law of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, personally monitored the treatment for Doreswamy.

“Treatment was started but I did not have any complications and I have recovered. I am feeling better now. I have some cough. I will go for a checkup again on May 17 but there is no complication now,“ Doreswamy said.

Born on April 10, 1918, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy took a plunge into the freedom struggle by taking part in the Quit India movement and was jailed for 14 months from 1943 to 1944. The Gandhian had also participated in the Mysuru Chalo movement to compel the Mysuru Maharaja to accede to the Indian State post-independence.

A bachelor of science from the Central College, Bengaluru, he was into the teaching profession and tried his hand at journalism by bringing out a newspaper called Pauravani. Age did not diminish the spirit of Doreswamy as he is still an active social activist taking part in various agitations till the COVID-19 broke out. In February 2020, at the age of 102, HS Doreswamy sat on a five-day protest in Bengaluru against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

(With PTI inputs)