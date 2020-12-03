1000 cusecs water from Chembarambakkam reservoir to be released on Thursday noon

A general warning has been issued to those living downstream of the Adyar river.

Following heavy inflows into Chembarambakkam Lake outside Chennai, 1000 cusecs of water will be released from the reservoir at 12 noon on Thursday. The decision to release water comes after heavy rains in the catchment areas of the lake. As per a notification from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), a general warning is being issued to those living downstream close to the banks of the Adyar river, to move to higher places. The storage of water at the lake as of 8 am on Thursday is 3158 mcft, as against the full capacity of 3645 mcft; the inflow is at 3000 cusecs, which is expected to increase due to rains.

Chennai is expected to receive occasional heavy spells of rain for the next three days due to the effects of Cyclone Burevi, according to private weather blogger Pradeep John, who goes by the name â€˜Tamil Nadu Weathermanâ€™ on the internet. Water was previously released from the reservoir before and after Cyclone Nivar made landfall on the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast in the wee hours of November 26. Starting 12 noon on November 25 with 1000 cusecs, the water released from the reservoir went up to 9000 cusecs, before being gradually reduced on November 26 and completely stopped.

According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Burevi will reach very close to Pamban area in Ramanathapuram district by Thursday noon. The cyclonic storm will cross Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari during the intervening night of December 3 and 4, with wind speeds of 70-80 kilometres per hour with gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour. Heavy rainfall warning has also been issued to the districts in south Tamil Nadu (Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi and Sivagangai districts) and south Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts) on Thursday.