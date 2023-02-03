100% ministers in Telangana, Karnataka and Puducherry are crorepatis

11 states and union territories across India have been found to have 100% ministers who are crorepatis.

By Paul Oommen

All ministers in Telangana, Karnataka and Puducherry are crorepatis, found a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms and National Election Watch. Twenty-seven ministers in Karnataka, 17 ministers in Telangana and 6 ministers in Puducherry are crorepatis. A total of 11 states and union territories across India have 100% crorepatis in their cabinet.

Among all states and union territories, Karnataka topped the list for having ministers with an average asset of Rs 73.09 crore. The report analysed ministers from across 28 states and two union territories. The information has been collated from the affidavits submitted by the ministers to the Election Commission of India.

Eighty-seven percent of the total ministers (558), have been found to be crorepatis. The average asset per minister from state Assemblies stands at a whopping Rs 16.63 crore. All ministers in Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Puducherry, Telangana and Uttarakhand are all crorepatis.

Among other states in the south, 94% of ministers in Tamil Nadu, 92% of ministers in Andhra Pradesh, and 67% of ministers in Kerala are crorepatis. Kerala has the second lowest number of crorepatis among its ministers compared to all other states and union territories.

If one checks the top 10 ministers with highest assets across the country, 5 are from south India. North Karnataka BJP minister N Nagaraju tops the chart with assets worth over Rs 1224 crore. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the second richest among the ministers with assets over Rs 510 crore. BJP minister from Bellary Anand Singh with assets worth over Rs 176 crore, YSRCP minister Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy with assets worth over Rs 130 crore and YSRCP minister Rajini Vidadala with assets over Rs 128 crore are among those who have made it to the top 10 ministers with highest declared assets.