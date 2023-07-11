100 dead in accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, Home Minister in Assembly

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, in reply to former Minister Suresh Kumar's statement, acknowledged there were several issues plaguing the road.

news News

Former Minister and BJP MLA, Suresh Kumar questioned the government about safety measures adopted to combat the rising fatalities on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. In its response provided on Tuesday, July 11 in the Assembly, Home Minister G Parameshwara that 100 individuals had lost their lives on the highway. Disputing this claim, Suresh Kumar said that based on his calculations, 132 fatalities had occurred since the highway's inauguration in March of this year. He specified that among these deaths, 63 occurred in the Ramanagara district, 65 in Mandya, and four in Mysuru. Parameshwara acknowledged there were several issues plaguing the road.

"The absence of proper signages and signboards at curves is a major concern. In March alone, 20 fatalities and 63 injuries were reported. In April, the numbers rose to 23 deaths and 83 injuries. May witnessed 29 fatalities and 93 injuries, followed by 28 deaths and 96 injuries in June. According to our records, 100 deaths and 335 injuries have been reported,” Parameshwara conveyed to the Assembly.

The Home Minister outlined various steps that would be taken to reduce accidents on the road. These included the deployment of highway patrolling vehicles every 30 kilometres to address speeding vehicles, cracking down on illegal stops along the highway, installing proper signage, improving lane discipline, and urging the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to prevent pedestrians from crossing the highway. Additionally, Parameshwara requested the implementation of street lights at the exit points and stated that the NHAI had been requested to take action.

JDS MLA GT Devegowda intervened in the discussion, asserting that the road became slippery when rainwater accumulated, and lamented the lack of proper road maintenance. The Home Minister assured that he would investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

TNM had earlier reported that the expressway witnessed 91 deaths since its inauguration in March 2023. Mobility experts attributed three reasons for the surge in accidents to three main factors: overspeeding, poor road design, and lack of driver education.

Read: Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway witnesses over 91 fatalities in just three months

Also read: Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Drivers may lose licenses for breaking speed limits