100% crowd attendance allowed for India-Sri Lanka Test match in Bengaluru

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka will be a pink ball game starting in Bengaluru on March 12.

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka, a pink ball game starting in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 12 could witness a full house after the Karnataka State Cricket Association on Thursday allowed 100 percent crowd attendance for the match owing to sharp decline in COVID-19 cases and high demand for tickets.

"KSCA is happy to inform that there has been very good response for viewership of the India vs Sri Lanka Day-Night Test cricket match being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore from 12-16 March, 2022.

"Considering the high number of volume of response and since there are no further restrictions for spectators, KSCA will be opening up sale of tickets for full capacity of the stadium," KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya said in a statement.

The prices of the tickets per day has been kept at Rs 1250 (Grand Terrace), Rs 750 (E-Executive), Rs 500 (D Corporate) and Rs 100 respectively.

In the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, which was also Virat Kohli's landmark 100th Test, 50 per cent crowd capacity was allowed at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Thursday logged 217 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths taking the aggregate and toll to 39,43,325 and 40,013 respectively.

In its daily COVID-19 bulletin, the department said 301 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,00,428. Active cases stood at 2,846.

Bengaluru urban district reported 158 infections and three deaths. Other districts too, saw new cases including nine in Chitradurga and Mysuru, seven in Ramanagara and five in Chikkaballapura.

Kalaburagi reported one death, while 29 districts reported zero fatalities on Sunday.

One death each occurred in Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Mandya and Raichur.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.44 per cent and the case fatality rate was 3.22 per cent.

As many as 48,392 tests were conducted including 38,527 RT-PCR tests, taking the total number of tests so far to 6.49 crore.

There were 64,900 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 10.17 crore, the department added.