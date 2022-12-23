10-yr-old polo player dies: Kerala body accuses national one of denying food and stay

The plea by Kerala Cycle Polo Association said though they had court permission, when the players reached Nagpur they were not provided food or lodging by the Cycle Polo Federation of India.

A day after Nida Fathima, a 10-year-old cycle polo player from Kerala died in Nagpur, two sports bodies in the state, Kerala Cycle Polo Association (KCPA) and Cycle Polo Association of Kerala (CPAK), have started a blame game. There are allegations that poor management by organisers and their decision not to provide proper food and accommodation to the cycle polo team, of which Nida was a member, resulted in her death. Nida, who suffered from nausea and vomiting, was taken to a hospital where she died on December 22 while under treatment. Nida went to Nagpur to take part in the under-14 competition of the National Cycle Polo Championship as part of KCPA’s team.

The post-mortem examination was completed on Friday, December 23. Her body will be brought to Alappuzha after completing the procedures.

Fight between the associations

A fight has been going on between two sporting bodies the Kerala Cycle Polo Association (KCPA) and Cycle Polo Association of Kerala (CPAK), which is associated with Cycle Polo Federation of India. The KCPA which is recognised by the Kerala Sports Council had to get a High Court order to take its members to the competition in Nagpur. KCPA is not authorised by the Cycle Polo Federation of India but every year they move the High Court to participate in national competitions. But there were several instances in which they were not allowed to participate as the federation sent them back citing many reasons. For many years, the Kerala Sports Council used to sponsor their travel for the event.

After Nida’s death, the KCPA filed a plea in the High Court stating that though they were permitted by court to participate in the sporting event at Nagpur in Maharashtra, when the players – including Nida – reached the venue, they were not provided food or lodging by the Cycle Polo Federation of India.

As a result, the players had to be accommodated in a local dormitory and the young girl was afflicted with food poisoning and died on Thursday morning, the petitioner association said in its contempt plea filed through advocate Santhan V Nair. “It is the specific case of the petitioner (Kerala Cycle Polo Association) that the respondents herein (Cycle Polo Federation of India and the Cycle Polo Association of Kerala) are responsible for the death of the player,” the contempt plea alleged.

The plea also alleged that when the championship commenced on December 22, entry forms were not collected from the association and the players were not permitted to participate. On the other hand, the teams and players of Cycle Polo Association of Kerala were allowed to participate, the plea said. The petitioner alleged that the action was gross contempt of this court.

However, Cycle Polo Association of Kerala representatives, speaking to the media, said the Cycle Polo Federation of India is not responsible for providing the facilities.

“The Kerala Sports Council should have provided them with facilities. KCPA was given Rs 600 per day for each player’s expenses. The Federation can provide facilities only from the day of the competition, but they had reached two days prior,” PM Aboobacker, a representative of CPAK, told the media.

AM Ariff, Member of Parliament from Alappuzha, told reporters in Delhi that they have requested Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to intervene and take action to end the feud between the associations. “The Minister promised to conduct an enquiry, and will try to provide further help to the family,” the MP said.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seeking a detailed enquiry into the report.