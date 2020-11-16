10 youngsters drown in four separate instances in TelanganaÂ

On Sunday, three minor girls drowned at Ali Sagar Lake in Nizamabad district while attempting to take a selfie.

news Accident

Ten youngsters drowned in four separate instances in Telangana over the weekend. On Sunday, three minor girls out to take selfie drowned in Ali Sagar Lake at Nizamabad district. In another instance, a 11-year-old drowned in the Musi river on Sunday, while two other instances of drowning were reported on Saturday.

The three girls have been identified as Junera (12), Mahashera (14) and Meraj (14). Police, recounting eyewitness accounts, said the three minors were trying to pose for a selfie when the accident took place. One of the girls tripped and fell into the lake, the other two girls jumped in to help rescue their friend but none of them survived.

The families of the three girls were acquainted with each other and belonged from Bodhan town. The families had come for a picnic in the reservoir area.

The Yedapally police were informed about the incident at 5.30 pm and Sub-Inspector D Yella Gound arranged for expert swimmers who recovered the bodies of the three girls. Their bodies were shifted to the Bohdan government hospital for postmortem.

In another incident reported on Saturday at Mulugu district, four youngsters drowned in the Godavari river. The four were part of a 16-member group celebrating a friendâ€™s birthday. The incident was reported near Rangarajapuram colony of Venkatapuram village on the river bank. The deceased have been identified as Rayavarapu Prakash 19, Tumma Arthick 19, Avesh 20, S Srikanth 20.

The third incident was reported from Nizam Sagar dam project in Kamareddy district. The Nizamsagar police informed media that two of the five teenagers who went out for a swim drowned. K Shiva (19), working in the private sector and Syed Sameer (19), an engineering student, were identified as the deceased.

In the fourth instance of drowning, reported from Bhuvangiri district, a 11-year-old girl Niharika, drowned in the Musi river. The girl had visited her family village at Valigonda mandal to celebrate Diwali.