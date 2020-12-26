10 UK returnees to Karnataka have tested positive for COVID-19

Samples from these patients have been sent for genome sequencing to establish if they have been affected by the new variant.

news COVID-19

As many as 10 passengers who returned from the UK since November 25 have tested Covid positive so far in Karnataka, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday.

"According to the information I possess, 10 people tested positive. All their samples have been sent to NIMHANS, two to three days are required for genetic sequencing... once that report is out, we will get to know whether it is the second strain, and accordingly we will follow necessary procedures for treatment," he said in response to a question at a press meet.

According to him, details relating to this variant are still being deliberated and according to initial studies, another strain of this virus discovered in South Africa is far more severe than the variant found in the UK.

“We can take action only after we get the reports of these 10 positive patients. As we get (them), we will take necessary steps. I appeal to the people to have faith in the government, before taking any decision we think hundred times. Protecting the health of the people is our chief concern,” he said.

The minister had recently said that nearly 2,500 people came to the state from the UK between November 25 and December 22 in flights operated by Air India and British Airways, and efforts were on to trace, monitor their health and subject them to tests.

Responding to criticism against the government, the minister observed that this is the very government that has achieved a recovery rate of 97.5%, and brought down the fatality rate to 1.22%.

"After the new variant was discovered, countries like Britain and Germany have adopted stringent measures like ordering lockdown and latter enforcing curfew. What does this indicate?" he asked.

Sudhakar added that the decision to enforce curfew after 11 pm was taken keeping in mind the public interest so as to ensure that normal life is not affected. “When almost all our festivals this year were celebrated in a subdued manner, why is this outrage against this night curfew as though it is necessary for youngsters to have fun or party during the new year," he said while cautioning the opposition parties that they will be responsible if anything goes wrong.

The state government had announced an eight-day night curfew, but withdrew it on Thursday hours before it was supposed to go into effect.

Several ministers in the cabinet reportedly took objections to the decision of enforcing a night curfew while the Opposition expressed apprehensions on whether it would help in containing the spread of the virus, considering the curfew was between 11 pm and 5 am.