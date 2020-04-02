10 Tablighi Jamaat participants, 1 contact among 14 new cases in Karnataka on Thursday

The state tally is now up to 124.

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have increased to 124 in Karnataka with the addition of 14 new cases since Wednesday. The 14 new patients who tested positive include 10 patients who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat markaz in Nizamuddin in Delhi held between March 8 to 21. While nine of them are from Bidar district, one is a native of Hyderabad. A contact of one of the attendees from Kalaburagi has also tested positive. The other three cases are from two from Mysuru and one from Ballari district.

Among the 124 total cases in the state, three persons have died and another 11 people have been discharged following their recovery. Among the active cases, all are in stable condition except three requiring intensive care. While one among them is on oxygen the other two are on ventilator support.

The two new cases in Mysuru are contacts of a patient who was infected in the Nanjangud cluster. So far, 16 people have contracted the virus there but there has been no breakthrough in finding the source.

The 35-year-old who first tested positive in Nanjangud was said to have no foreign travel history and no contact with an infected person. However, health department officials said that he was in touch with healthcare professionals.

Incidentally, the Mysuru cluster is the biggest in the state.

Currently the Mysuru district administration is also looking at shipments made from China as a possible source of infection. Further, the district officials are probing the visitors’ log book of the pharma unit as it had visitors from foreign countries as well.

Further the 35-year-old’s movements are also being probed in detail.

The Ballari case is the son of an already infected patient (P-81).

As of Thursday evening, the state has conducted 4,181 tests out of which 3,910 are negative. Rest of the results are awaited.