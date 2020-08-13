10% reservation on economic criteria in Keralaâ€™s higher secondary, vocational schools

Only those with an annual family income of less than Rs 4 lakh are eligible for the reservation and those applying should not be beneficiaries of any other reservation.

The Kerala government on Wednesday issued a notification allowing 10% reservation in higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools based on economic criteria. The reservation seats will be determined considering the total number of students in the school instead of reserving seats in each batch or each standard.

Additional seats allotted for class 11 students will also be taken into account to calculate the 10% reservation. The reservation is applicable to non-minority schools where students from other backward communities already receive a reservation.

Only those with an annual family income of less than Rs 4 lakh are eligible for the reservation and those applying should not be beneficiaries of any other reservation. The familiesâ€™ immovable property should not exceed 2.5 acres in panchayats, 75 cents in municipalities, and 50 cents in corporations. The total land area owned should not exceed 2.5 acres. The house plot area should also be less than 20 cents in municipalities and 15 cents in corporations.

Those with Antyodaya Anna Yojana (a government scheme to provide subsidised food to the poorest families) and priority household ration cards can be given reservation benefits without considering the other norms.

The admission will get cancelled if irregularities are found in the application or if the grounds of eligibility are proven fake.

The order from the Education Secretary A Shahjahan stated that a special system to address complaints will be set up at the education directorate.

In the meantime, the state government has pushed the last date for applying for Class 11 from August 15 to August 20.

The online admission process for Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) had begun on July 24. Students who have completed Class 10 and are seeking admission in Class 11 in Kerala can apply online at hscap.kerala.gov.in for the 2020-21 academic session. Students from other boards can also apply through the portal.