10 people found offering prayers in Hyderabad mosque booked for defying lockdown

The incident took place at Nizampet and 10 people, including the Imam of the mosque, have been booked.

A case was registered against 10 people, including a minor, by the Hyderabad police after they allegedly offered prayers at a place of worship in the city and violated the prohibitory orders enforced to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to police, based on specific information, a team from the Bachupally police station on Wednesday reached a mosque in Indiramma Colony in Nizampet and found a group of 10 people offering prayers.

"Nine out of the 10 persons, including the Imam, managed to run away but one was caught. Police established the identity of others who also fled and registered a case," a police official said.

The police requested the public to follow the COVID-19 lockdown which is put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The accused have been booked under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 (Acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) and 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

At present, there are 12 containment clusters in the city to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up the clusters in Ramgopalpet, Sheikhpet, Red Hills, Malakpet-Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Alwal, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur-Gajularamaram, Mayurinagar, Yousufguda and Chandanagar.

Special attention is given to sanitation and spraying of disinfectant in these clusters. Apart from this, a team consisting of health and GHMC officials are going to every house to identify those who are symptomatic and getting them tested. In these identified clusters, public movements are monitored and barricading is done to keep a check on public movement. Barricading will continue till the stipulated period.

