10 NGOs come together to help Hyderabad flood victims, here’s how you can contribute

The organisations have arranged several pick-up points, where people can drop off materials necessary for the affected people.

news Relief measures

The incessant rains in Hyderabad since the past week have made lives miserable in the city, especially for people living in the low-lying areas. The rains and consequent floods have wreaked havoc in several colonies, with water inundating homes up to several feet and washing away valuables. Hundreds of people were asked to shift to either relief/rehabilitation centres in makeshift arrangements during the floods. This has been one of the worst floods to hit the city in the recent past.

Basic necessities such as clothes, groceries, utensils and even vehicles and other necessities have also been washed away in the floodwaters. In this time of crisis, it's the volunteers and the donors that are driving the relief measures individually at the ground level.

Keeping the requirements of the distressed people in mind, about 10 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have come together to help people. All of them together have formed a team called Hyderabad Flash Floods to help people.

Speaking to TNM, the co-ordinator of the Volunteers group, Feroz Baig said, “We are overwhelmed by the response that we are getting from the public. We are almost getting calls every minute and people are sending whatever materials they can. We are also coordinating with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities for coordination and for distribution of the material that we have collected from various sources.”

The team is collecting items such as clothes of all varieties and sizes (washed and neatly folded), utensils (steel vessels, mugs, buckets and others), toiletries and other items (new soaps, toothbrushes, sanitary napkins, dry ration (rice, atta and others). They have set up collection points in almost twelve locations, including Secunderabad, Malakpet, Basheerbagh, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills and others.

If you would like to help the flood victims, you can drop off materials at the nearest centre. People who would like to contribute can get in touch at the numbers mentioned in the poster below.

People can also dial 100 for emergencies and for any other assistance from Disaster Response Force (DRF) team, they can contact 040-29555500.