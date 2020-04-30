10 new COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru as total infections in Karnataka rise to 565

With the latest numbers, the total number of cases in Bengaluru West Zone has risen to 44.

Bengaluru reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while the state recorded a total of 30 coronavirus patients. This brings the total number of cases in the city to 141. This is the third highest daily spike for Karnataka in number of new patients testing positive for the disease since the onset of the pandemic.

As of date, the total number of cases in the state stands at 565, including 21 deaths and 229 recoveries. In terms of deaths, Bengaluru and Kalaburagi are the worst affected with five COVID-19 related casualties each. Bengaluru has reported 141 COVID-19 cases, with 61 recoveries and five COVID-19 related deaths. One more death that was reported in Bengaluru is due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

Five among the ten new cases in Bengaluru were traced to patient 292, who is a resident of Padarayanapura ward in Bengaluru. Padarayanapura ward falls in Bengaluru West Zone..

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has classified four wards in Bengaluru West as containment zones - Padrayanapura, Jagajeevanram Nagar, Chalavadipalya and KR Market. With the latest numbers, the total number of cases in the West Zone have risen to 44.

The other patients from Bengaluru include a 63-year-old man with SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) and a 64-year-old woman with Influenza like Illness (ILI) who have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Belagavi saw 14 new cases, taking the total number of cases in the district to 67. Most of these cases were secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients and have been admitted to a hospital in Belagavi.

According to the Karnataka Health Department bulletin, 13 persons were discharged on Thursday, including seven patients from Mysuru, and three from Bengaluru.