10-month-old baby in Karnataka recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Till date, however, the district and health authorities have failed to pinpoint the exact source of the infection in this case.

In a positive development in Karnataka amid the global fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus, a 10-month old child in Dakshina Kannada district, who had contracted the disease, has fully recovered.

The baby from Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26. According to the Health Department, the child did not have any relevant history of foreign travel.

News18 quoted Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer A Ramachandra saying that the baby was fit for discharge after testing negative twice and his health condition was “perfectly fine” during the course of the treatment.

However, authorities are checking if the second consecutive tests of his mother and grandmother also return negative. Their test results are awaited.

The health bulletin released on March 27 had mentioned that the baby, along with his family, had visited Kerala. The child was tested after being admitted at a private hospital in Mangaluru on March 23 with a fever and severe acute respiratory illness.

Incidentally, another 10-month-old baby in neighbouring Tamil Nadu also recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive on March 29. He was discharged from the ESI Hospital in Coimbatore on April 6.

In that case, the baby’s mother herself was a doctor and she, along with the baby’s grandmother and the family’s domestic help, had contracted the virus.

Among the other 12 cases of COVID-19 in the district, six including the baby have already recovered and have been discharged from the designated hospital, ANI quoted the deputy commissioner of the district as saying.